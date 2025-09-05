Up to 4.15% APY: The 3 Best Short-Term CDs of September 2025

Rates on savings accounts and CDs have been unusually strong this year, but they won't stay that way. With the Fed expected to cut rates on Sept. 17, banks will start trimming APYs soon after. That makes September the perfect time to scoop up a short-term CD and lock in today's higher yields.

Short-term CDs, especially 3- and 6-month terms, give you the best of both worlds: guaranteed interest now and the flexibility to move your cash again early next year. Here are three of the best options available right now.

1. Western Alliance Bank CD -- 4.15% APY (3 Months)

Western Alliance offers one of the top-paying short-term CDs you'll find in September. Through the Raisin platform, you can open a CD with just $1, and the APY of 4.15% on the 3 Mo. term is outstanding. It's FDIC insured, easy to open online, and a smart way to keep your money working hard while staying flexible.