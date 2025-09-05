Up to 4.15% APY: The 3 Best Short-Term CDs of September 2025
Rates on savings accounts and CDs have been unusually strong this year, but they won't stay that way. With the Fed expected to cut rates on Sept. 17, banks will start trimming APYs soon after. That makes September the perfect time to scoop up a short-term CD and lock in today's higher yields.
Short-term CDs, especially 3- and 6-month terms, give you the best of both worlds: guaranteed interest now and the flexibility to move your cash again early next year. Here are three of the best options available right now.
1. Western Alliance Bank CD -- 4.15% APY (3 Months)
Western Alliance offers one of the top-paying short-term CDs you'll find in September. Through the Raisin platform, you can open a CD with just $1, and the APY of 4.15% on the 3 Mo. term is outstanding. It's FDIC insured, easy to open online, and a smart way to keep your money working hard while staying flexible.
2. LendingClub CD -- 3.90% APY (6 Months)
LendingClub CDs come with a $500 minimum deposit, but the payout is worth it: 3.90% APY on a 6 Mo. term. LendingClub is FDIC insured and has consistently offered some of the best yields across different terms. If you can commit for half a year, you'll lock in one of the strongest short-term returns available.
3. Discover® Bank CD -- 3.50% APY (6 Months)
Discover® Bank is a familiar name in banking, and its 6 Mo. CD still pays a competitive 3.50% APY. The minimum deposit is $0, making it a low-barrier way to grab a guaranteed return while the market waits for rates to shift. It's also a good fit if you want the option to build out a CD ladder later, since Discover® Bank offers a wide range of terms.
Why these matter now
The advantage of a short-term CD is timing. If you wait until after the Fed cuts rates, those 3.90% and 4.15% offers will likely fall. By moving now, you get guaranteed interest and the flexibility to reinvest or pivot when your CD matures early next year.
Here's the math:
- $10,000 in a 3-month CD at 4.15% earns about $104.
- $10,000 in a 6-month CD at 3.90% earns about $195.
That's far more than leaving the same money in a big-bank savings account paying under 0.05%.
The takeaway
If you want to capture today's rates without locking up your money for years, these 3- and 6-month CDs are the smartest bets in September. With the Fed's rate cut just days away, the time to act is right now.
Compare today's best CD rates and grab a short-term yield before they drop.
