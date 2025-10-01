Up to 4.15% APY: The 4 Best Long-Term CDs of October 2025
The Federal Reserve recently projected a decline in interest rates through 2027 and beyond. That means today's high certificate of deposit (CD) rates will soon be gone -- and they won't return anytime soon.
The good news is that with our favorite long-term CDs, you can still earn a high APY for years to come. Here are four of the best long-term CDs available today.
1. Best 1-year CD: Barclays
Right now, you can earn 4.00% APY with a 1 Yr. Barclays Online CD with no minimum deposits and no monthly fees.
That means if you make a $10,000 deposit, you can earn $400 in interest at the end of one year.
This makes Barclays a great starting point for a long-term CD ladder -- a savings strategy where you divvy up your savings into CDs of different term lengths.
Want to start building your savings strategy? Read more about Barclays Online CDs today.
2. Best 3-year CD: Synchrony Bank
For slightly longer-term CDs, Synchrony Bank's got you covered.
At the moment, you can earn 3.75% APY with a 3 Yr. Synchrony Online CD. That comes out to about $1,248 in earned interest on a $10,000 deposit.
We also love Synchrony Bank for its versatile portfolio of CDs with no minimum deposits, tons of term options, and perks like no-penalty and bump-up CDs. If you're looking for a wide range of CD options from a single provider, Synchrony Bank is absolutely worth a look.
3. Best 5-year CD: Synchrony Bank
Synchrony Bank's also got one of the best 5 Yr. CDs on the market: Right now, you can earn 4.00% APY on your cash for the next half-decade.
If you put $10,000 into a 5 Yr. Synchrony Online CD today, you'd earn about $2,254 in interest. Not bad.
Ready to learn more? Check out all of Synchrony Bank's CD offerings today.
4. Best 10-year CD: Discover® Bank
Looking for a high-earning CD with one of the longest term lengths out there? Look no further: Right now, Discover® Bank is offering a 10 Yr. CD with 3.50% APY.
That means with a $10,000 initial deposit, you can rack up about $4,105 in interest -- all for letting your money grow in a safe and secure CD.
Discover also offers a wide range of shorter-term CDs, starting at just 3 months and including term lengths of three, four, five, and seven years. For tons of flexibility on CDs of all lengths, Discover is another great choice.
Want to earn 3.50% for the next decade? Check out our full list of Discover® Bank CDs to open one today.
