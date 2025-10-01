Up to 4.15% APY: The 4 Best Long-Term CDs of October 2025

Published on Oct. 1, 2025

The Federal Reserve recently projected a decline in interest rates through 2027 and beyond. That means today's high certificate of deposit (CD) rates will soon be gone -- and they won't return anytime soon.

The good news is that with our favorite long-term CDs, you can still earn a high APY for years to come. Here are four of the best long-term CDs available today.

1. Best 1-year CD: Barclays

Right now, you can earn 4.00% APY with a 1 Yr. Barclays Online CD with no minimum deposits and no monthly fees.

That means if you make a $10,000 deposit, you can earn $400 in interest at the end of one year.

This makes Barclays a great starting point for a long-term CD ladder -- a savings strategy where you divvy up your savings into CDs of different term lengths.

Rates as of Sept. 30, 2025
Barclays Online CD

Barclays Online CD

Member FDIC.
APY:
4.00%
Term:
1 Year
Min. Deposit:
$0
2. Best 3-year CD: Synchrony Bank

For slightly longer-term CDs, Synchrony Bank's got you covered.

At the moment, you can earn 3.75% APY with a 3 Yr. Synchrony Online CD. That comes out to about $1,248 in earned interest on a $10,000 deposit.

We also love Synchrony Bank for its versatile portfolio of CDs with no minimum deposits, tons of term options, and perks like no-penalty and bump-up CDs. If you're looking for a wide range of CD options from a single provider, Synchrony Bank is absolutely worth a look.

Rates as of Sept. 30, 2025
Synchrony Online CD

Synchrony Online CD

Member FDIC.
APY:
3.75%
Term:
3 Year
Min. Deposit:
$0
3. Best 5-year CD: Synchrony Bank

Synchrony Bank's also got one of the best 5 Yr. CDs on the market: Right now, you can earn 4.00% APY on your cash for the next half-decade.

If you put $10,000 into a 5 Yr. Synchrony Online CD today, you'd earn about $2,254 in interest. Not bad.

Rates as of Sept. 30, 2025
Synchrony Online CD

Synchrony Online CD

Member FDIC.
APY:
4.00%
Term:
5 Year
Min. Deposit:
$0
4. Best 10-year CD: Discover® Bank

Looking for a high-earning CD with one of the longest term lengths out there? Look no further: Right now, Discover® Bank is offering a 10 Yr. CD with 3.50% APY.

That means with a $10,000 initial deposit, you can rack up about $4,105 in interest -- all for letting your money grow in a safe and secure CD.

Discover also offers a wide range of shorter-term CDs, starting at just 3 months and including term lengths of three, four, five, and seven years. For tons of flexibility on CDs of all lengths, Discover is another great choice.

Rates as of Sept. 30, 2025
Discover® Bank CD

Discover® Bank CD

Member FDIC.
APY:
3.50%
Term:
10 Year
Min. Deposit:
$0
