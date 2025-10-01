Up to 4.15% APY: The 4 Best Long-Term CDs of October 2025

The Federal Reserve recently projected a decline in interest rates through 2027 and beyond. That means today's high certificate of deposit (CD) rates will soon be gone -- and they won't return anytime soon.

The good news is that with our favorite long-term CDs, you can still earn a high APY for years to come. Here are four of the best long-term CDs available today.

1. Best 1-year CD: Barclays

Right now, you can earn 4.00% APY with a 1 Yr. Barclays Online CD with no minimum deposits and no monthly fees.

That means if you make a $10,000 deposit, you can earn $400 in interest at the end of one year.

This makes Barclays a great starting point for a long-term CD ladder -- a savings strategy where you divvy up your savings into CDs of different term lengths.

Want to start building your savings strategy? Read more about Barclays Online CDs today.