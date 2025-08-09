Want a Safe 4% Return? Here's How CDs Work

Earning 4.00% on your savings without any risk sounds too good to be true, right?

But that's exactly what a certificate of deposit (CD) can offer. While the stock market bounces up and down, CDs give you a guaranteed return.

Yes, they're a bit boring and old-school. But they can be a smart move to grow your money over the next year or two.

How CDs work

Think of a CD like a time-locked savings account.

You give the bank a lump sum of money, and in return it promises to pay you a fixed interest rate for a set period of time.

When that period ends (called "maturity"), you get your original deposit back, plus all the interest you earned.

A real life example

In June last year my friend opened a 12-month CD, which had a 4.50% APY.

He deposited $5,000, and patiently waited throughout the year...

Then in June this year, the CD matured. The bank returned his original $5,000, plus $225 in interest.

CDs come in all different shapes and sizes. Terms can range from 3 months all the way up to 10 years, or sometimes even longer.

The key is to pick a CD that matches your timeline and goals. Whether you're saving for a near-term expense or just want a safe place to park extra cash, there's likely a CD out there with a solid rate and term that fits.