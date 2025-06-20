Warren Buffett Swears by This One Habit to Avoid Debt -- Most Americans Ignore It
Most people think you need a complicated budget or the latest app to stay out of debt. Warren Buffett does the exact opposite.
The billionaire investor has stuck to the same basic rule for decades, and it's one that almost anyone can follow, even if you're not great with money. He simply avoids spending money he doesn't already have.
Seriously, that's it.
Buffett's habit: Only spend physical cash
Buffett has long preferred using actual cash for everyday purchases. Not credit. Not even debit. Just cash.
Why? Because it forces you to feel every dollar that leaves your hand. When you pay with plastic or tap your phone, it's easy to disconnect from the money. But when you carry around a set amount of cash, you naturally become more mindful.
That one habit has helped him avoid personal debt his entire life. He's even said, "If I owe anybody anything, I want to get it paid."
Why most people don't do this -- and why it still works
Let's be real. Most people don't use cash anymore. Tap-to-pay, buy now, pay later, Venmo -- it's frictionless. And that's the problem.
According to a recent survey from the Federal Reserve, nearly 50% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck. And for many, credit cards fill the gap. But that leads to a cycle of interest charges, minimum payments, and financial stress.
Want to go further? Pair Buffett's habit with a high-yield savings account
Here's something I've learned from years of writing about personal finance: Small behavior changes matter a lot more when your money has a safe, steady place to grow.
If you're committing to a cash-based system to avoid debt, the next smart move is to stash your extra savings in a high-yield savings account (HYSA). Top accounts right now are offering up to 4.40% APY, which is more than 10 times the national average.
You don't have to overhaul your life. Just adopt one simple habit and let your savings do the work behind the scenes. If you're looking for a place to start, you can earn 4.00% APY for balances of $5,000 or more with the CIT Platinum Savings account. Open an account today to start growing your cash pile.
This one habit could change your financial future
Buffett doesn't live on a budget spreadsheet. He lives by a mindset: Don't spend what you don't have.
It's a low-effort way to stay debt-free, and it's just as effective now as it was when he started decades ago. If you're tired of feeling like money is always tight, this one change could help you take back control -- without sacrificing the things you care about most.
And if you're ready to put your extra savings to work, a high-yield account is one of the easiest wins out there.
Our Research Expert
We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. Motley Fool Money does not cover all offers on the market. Motley Fool Money is 100% owned and operated by The Motley Fool. Our knowledgeable team of personal finance editors and analysts are employed by The Motley Fool and held to the same set of publishing standards and editorial integrity while maintaining professional separation from the analysts and editors on other Motley Fool brands. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. APYs are subject to change at any time without notice.
Motley Fool Money is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2025 Motley Fool Money. All rights reserved.