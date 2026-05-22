We Compared Opening a CD vs. an HYSA for a $20,000 Emergency Fund. Here's the Right Answer
A $20,000 emergency fund deposited in a 6-month CD at 3.50% earns about $350 in interest. The same $20,000 sitting in a high-yield savings account at 3.10% earns about $310.
That's a $40 difference over six months. Less than a tank of gas.
That $40 gap is the entire reason I keep my own emergency fund in an HYSA, not a CD. The slightly higher annual percentage yield (APY) for a CD just doesn't justify locking up money you might genuinely need on short notice.
Here's how I think about it.
The case for short-term CDs looks good on paper
CDs are a great fit in some circumstances and have their advantages.
A 6-month CD at today's top rates can earn around 3.50% APY and lock in a guaranteed return. If rates fall over the next six months, you keep that higher rate the whole way through.
Another benefit I like about CDs is how they can enforce discipline. You can't impulsively transfer money out to cover a vacation or a new TV. CDs have early withdrawal penalties that act as a deterrent for anyone likely to dip into savings.
Why savings accounts win for your emergency fund
The whole point of an emergency fund is instant access when you need it.
Cash on hand helps in those disaster situations you didn't plan for, like a car repair, surprise medical bill, or being out of work suddenly. If you can't get to the money the moment you need it, the emergency fund isn't doing its job.
Most 6-month CDs charge an early withdrawal penalty of around 90 days of interest. On a $20,000 CD at 3.50%, that penalty works out to roughly $175 if you pull funds early. Depending on when you withdraw the money, you could forfeit your entire interest portion -- or it could even take a small bite out of your principal.
Now compare that to the high-yield savings account scenario. Let's say you opened a top HYSA with a 3.10% APY today, your $20,000 would earn about $310 over six months. And you retain access the entire time, with no penalties or waiting periods to touch your own savings.
One of my top savings account picks right now is the American Express® High Yield Savings Account. It's currently offering a 3.10%¹ APY (as of May 22, 2026) with no monthly fees², no minimum balance², and full FDIC insurance.
American Express® High Yield Savings Account
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
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- Competitive APY
- No monthly account fee²
- Comfort of a well-known brand and reputation
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)⁴
- 24/7 customer support
- FDIC insured
- No ATM access
- No branch access; online only
- No cash deposits
American Express High Yield Savings may not have the highest APY on our list, but it still offers a rate that is above the national average and requires no minimum deposit to open for the APY they offer². It's a good fit for those who want to save at a competitive rate while avoiding withdrawal limits or minimum balance requirements.
Open an American Express® High Yield Savings Account Account
¹The Annual Percentage Yield (APY) as advertised is accurate as of May 22, 2026. Interest rate and APY are subject to change at any time without notice before and after a High Yield Savings Account is opened. Interest Rate and APY of a Certificate of Deposit account is fixed once the account is funded.
²There is no minimum balance required to open your Account, to avoid being charged a fee, or to obtain the Annual Percentage Yield (APY) disclosed to you.
³iOS and Android only. See app store listings for operating system info.
⁴For purposes of transferring funds to or from an external bank, business days are Monday through Friday, excluding federal holidays. Transfers can be initiated 24/7 via the website or phone, but any transfers initiated after 7:00 PM Eastern Time or on non-business days will begin processing on the next business day. Funds deposited into your account may be subject to holds. See the Funds Availability section of your Consumer Deposit Account Agreement and Savings Schedules for more information.
When a CD actually makes sense
I'm not against CDs -- I think they're awesome for specific savings goals. I recommend them to people when:
- The money has a specific use date -- like saving up for a house down payment in two to three years, or making annual tuition payments
- You already have a fully funded emergency fund sitting in cash elsewhere
- You're about to retire and are planning fixed income over the coming years
The common thread is that you know when you'll need the money, and want to lock in guaranteed returns until that time. Emergency funds fail that test by definition because you never can predict when a disaster is going to hit.
My foolish take
For a $20,000 emergency fund, I'd take a lower APY in a savings account vs. locking up my money in a CD with a higher return.
The difference in interest you're giving up over a six-month period is a small price for the ability to access that full savings balance the moment something goes wrong. And the moment something goes wrong is the only reason that money exists in the first place.
Find the right home for your emergency fund with one of the top high-yield savings accounts of 2026.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresAmerican Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends American Express. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.