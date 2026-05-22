We Compared Opening a CD vs. an HYSA for a $20,000 Emergency Fund. Here's the Right Answer

A $20,000 emergency fund deposited in a 6-month CD at 3.50% earns about $350 in interest. The same $20,000 sitting in a high-yield savings account at 3.10% earns about $310.

That's a $40 difference over six months. Less than a tank of gas.

That $40 gap is the entire reason I keep my own emergency fund in an HYSA, not a CD. The slightly higher annual percentage yield (APY) for a CD just doesn't justify locking up money you might genuinely need on short notice.

Here's how I think about it.

The case for short-term CDs looks good on paper

CDs are a great fit in some circumstances and have their advantages.

A 6-month CD at today's top rates can earn around 3.50% APY and lock in a guaranteed return. If rates fall over the next six months, you keep that higher rate the whole way through.

Another benefit I like about CDs is how they can enforce discipline. You can't impulsively transfer money out to cover a vacation or a new TV. CDs have early withdrawal penalties that act as a deterrent for anyone likely to dip into savings.

Why savings accounts win for your emergency fund

The whole point of an emergency fund is instant access when you need it.

Cash on hand helps in those disaster situations you didn't plan for, like a car repair, surprise medical bill, or being out of work suddenly. If you can't get to the money the moment you need it, the emergency fund isn't doing its job.

Most 6-month CDs charge an early withdrawal penalty of around 90 days of interest. On a $20,000 CD at 3.50%, that penalty works out to roughly $175 if you pull funds early. Depending on when you withdraw the money, you could forfeit your entire interest portion -- or it could even take a small bite out of your principal.

Now compare that to the high-yield savings account scenario. Let's say you opened a top HYSA with a 3.10% APY today, your $20,000 would earn about $310 over six months. And you retain access the entire time, with no penalties or waiting periods to touch your own savings.