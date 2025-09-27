Wells Fargo's CD Rates Are up to 4.11% APY. Should You Open One?
Wells Fargo offers CDs with terms ranging from 3 months to 12 months, and APYs ranging from up to 1.51% to up to 4.11%. To get the best rates, you need to have one of Wells Fargo's most exclusive checking accounts.
Here's Wells Fargo's full CD lineup -- and how it compares to some of the best CDs available now.
|Term
|APY (Relationship)
|Min. Deposit
|4 Months
|up to 4.11%
|$5,000
|7 Months
|up to 3.90%
|$5,000
|11 Months
|up to 3.76%
|$5,000
|3 Months
|up to 1.51%
|$2,500
|6 Months
|up to 1.51%
|$2,500
|1 Year
|up to 2.01%
|$2,500
These are Wells Fargo's "relationship" APYs, which you can only get by meeting certain requirements (more on that below). The standard rates are slightly lower.
The 4-month, 7-month, and 11-month CDs are "specials," with higher APYs, higher minimum deposits, and nonstandard terms. When these CDs are renewed, they will have a different, standard term (like 3 months or 6 months) and a lower APY.
How to get the relationship APY
To get the higher "relationship" APY, your CD must be linked at account opening to a Wells Fargo Prime Checking, Premier Checking, or Private Bank Interest Checking account.
If you close your linked checking account before the CD matures, then you'll get the standard APY at renewal.
These checking accounts are geared toward high-net-worth customers. Here are some facts you should know about each of them:
- Prime Checking: $20,000 minimum balance to avoid $25 monthly service fee
- Premier Checking: $250,000 minimum balance to avoid $35 monthly service fee
- Private Bank Interest Checking: Available only to clients of The Private Bank, Wells Fargo's wealth management service
In short, it's probably not worth opening one of these checking accounts just to get the relationship APY for CDs.
How do Wells Fargo's CD rates compare?
For comparison, here are some of the best CD rates for a variety of terms now:
For the most part, these CDs have higher APYs than Wells Fargo's, and all have lower minimum deposits. You don't need to have other accounts at these banks to earn these rates, either.
The LendingClub 8 Mo. CD is an especially great offer right now. The APY is almost unbeatable. The 8 Mo. term is not a huge commitment, but it's long enough to protect your money from interest rate cuts until mid-2026.
Click here to read our full LendingClub CDs review and open a top-paying CD today.
Are Wells Fargo CDs worth it?
If you're already a Wells Fargo customer with a Prime Checking, Premier Checking, or Private Bank Interest Checking account, then Wells Fargo's special CDs look decent -- especially the 4 Mo. CD. The other terms have low APYs, relationship or no.
Most people are better off opening a CD from another bank. You can find higher APYs, lower minimum deposits, and a wider variety of terms elsewhere.
Click here to see our list of the best CD rates and lock in a high APY today.
Our Research Expert
Annual Percentage Yield (APY) is subject to change at any time without notice. Offer applies to personal non-IRA accounts only. Fees may reduce earnings. For CD accounts, a penalty may be imposed for early withdrawals. After maturity, if your CD rolls over, you will earn the offered rate of interest in effect at that time. Visit synchrony.com/banking for current rates, terms and account requirements. Member FDIC.