Wells Fargo's CD Rates Are up to 4.11% APY. Should You Open One?

Here's Wells Fargo's full CD lineup -- and how it compares to some of the best CDs available now.

Wells Fargo offers CDs with terms ranging from 3 months to 12 months, and APYs ranging from up to 1.51% to up to 4.11%. To get the best rates, you need to have one of Wells Fargo's most exclusive checking accounts.

These are Wells Fargo's "relationship" APYs, which you can only get by meeting certain requirements (more on that below). The standard rates are slightly lower.

The 4-month, 7-month, and 11-month CDs are "specials," with higher APYs, higher minimum deposits, and nonstandard terms. When these CDs are renewed, they will have a different, standard term (like 3 months or 6 months) and a lower APY.

How to get the relationship APY

To get the higher "relationship" APY, your CD must be linked at account opening to a Wells Fargo Prime Checking, Premier Checking, or Private Bank Interest Checking account.

If you close your linked checking account before the CD matures, then you'll get the standard APY at renewal.

These checking accounts are geared toward high-net-worth customers. Here are some facts you should know about each of them:

Prime Checking: $20,000 minimum balance to avoid $25 monthly service fee

$20,000 minimum balance to avoid $25 monthly service fee Premier Checking: $250,000 minimum balance to avoid $35 monthly service fee

$250,000 minimum balance to avoid $35 monthly service fee Private Bank Interest Checking: Available only to clients of The Private Bank, Wells Fargo's wealth management service

In short, it's probably not worth opening one of these checking accounts just to get the relationship APY for CDs.

How do Wells Fargo's CD rates compare?

For comparison, here are some of the best CD rates for a variety of terms now: