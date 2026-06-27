What Bank Has the Best Free Checking Account in June 2026?

I don't think anyone should pay a bank to hold their own money. A free checking account does the basic job for $0 -- no monthly fee and no minimum balance.

My top pick this year is the Capital One 360 Checking account. It's what I'm recommending to a lot of friends and family right now.

It also won our Best Checking Account Overall award for 2026, so our analysts agree it's a top choice. Below is how to know if it fits you, one strong alternative, and the savings move that makes either choice better.

Why Capital One 360 Checking is my top pick

Capital One 360 Checking charges no monthly fee and asks for no minimum balance. So you won't pay any monthly charges whether you keep $5 or $5,000 in it. It also skips overdraft fees and foreign transaction fees.

The no minimum balance requirement is a relief compared to most big banks. I personally try to keep my checking balance as low as possible (I can earn higher interest on cash in a high-yield savings account). So it's nice that Capital One doesn't charge if you drop below a certain threshold.

The app covers the everyday basics too -- mobile deposit, bill pay, and instant transfers.