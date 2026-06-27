What Bank Has the Best Free Checking Account in June 2026?
I don't think anyone should pay a bank to hold their own money. A free checking account does the basic job for $0 -- no monthly fee and no minimum balance.
My top pick this year is the Capital One 360 Checking account. It's what I'm recommending to a lot of friends and family right now.
It also won our Best Checking Account Overall award for 2026, so our analysts agree it's a top choice. Below is how to know if it fits you, one strong alternative, and the savings move that makes either choice better.
Why Capital One 360 Checking is my top pick
Capital One 360 Checking charges no monthly fee and asks for no minimum balance. So you won't pay any monthly charges whether you keep $5 or $5,000 in it. It also skips overdraft fees and foreign transaction fees.
The no minimum balance requirement is a relief compared to most big banks. I personally try to keep my checking balance as low as possible (I can earn higher interest on cash in a high-yield savings account). So it's nice that Capital One doesn't charge if you drop below a certain threshold.
The app covers the everyday basics too -- mobile deposit, bill pay, and instant transfers.
Capital One 360 Checking
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Open account with promo code CHECKING250 and set up and receive at least 2 direct deposits, each of $500 or more, within 75 days of account opening. Terms apply.
- Branches and Capital One Cafes in some states
- Variety of accounts
- Robust digital platform and app
- Great customer service
- Higher APY available at other financial institutions
Capital One boasts a top-rated mobile app and has over 70,000 fee-free Capital One, MoneyPass, and Allpoint ATM locations. For those looking for face-to-face interaction, Capital One has over 450 locations and 50 Capital One Cafes, where customers can bank, get a cup of coffee, and ask for advice from a certified money coach. However the APY is lower than other online banks.
A strong alternative worth considering
SoFi® is my favorite alternative, and it won our Best Online Bank award for 2026. It offers a combo account -- SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) -- with no monthly fees and no minimum balance. Your deposits stay FDIC insured, so "online only" doesn't mean any less safe.
SoFi® also pays a competitive annual percentage yield (APY) on the savings side and provides fee-free access to Allpoint ATMs, so your cash stays useful. The one tradeoff is branches, because SoFi® doesn't have any. If you never visit a teller anyway, that costs you nothing.
SoFi Checking and Savings
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Earn up to 3.80% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.10% APY as of 5/28/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
- Competitive APY on both Savings and Checking
- No monthly account fee
- Welcome bonus up to $400 (direct deposit required)
- ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured (up to $3M with opt-in to SoFi Insured Deposit Program)
- Early access to direct deposits
- Tools to help you track savings goals
- Combo account only; no stand-alone savings or checking
- Maximum Savings APY requires direct deposit
- No branch access; online only
- Overdraft protection requires monthly direct deposit minimum
For those who plan to set up direct deposit with their new account, we think SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is hard to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- which is a rare perk. Plus, new customers earn a bonus of $50 or $400 with eligible direct deposit. Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships.
Move your spare cash into Capital One 360 Performance Savings
Checking accounts don't earn much interest, so for any meaningful savings you'll want to move that cash to a high-yield account. Capital One has one that's perfect for it: Capital One 360 Performance Savings. It pays a strong APY right now, and like the checking account it has no monthly fees -- so the two pair up nicely.
And since both accounts live at Capital One, moving money between them takes seconds, not the two or three days an outside bank drags it out to.
Capital One 360 Performance Savings
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- Competitive APY
- No monthly account fee
- Comfort of a well-known brand and reputation
- Branch access (if you live near one)
- 24/7 customer support
- FDIC insured
- No ATM access
Capital One 360 Performance Savings checks all the boxes we look for in a high-yield savings account. It even offers branch locations and Capital One Cafes where customers can seek in-person support (if you live near one). This makes it a great fit when you want to reap the rewards of online banking but aren't quite ready to cut ties with brick-and-mortar banks.
FAQs
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You need a government-issued ID, your Social Security number, and basic contact details to open a checking account online. Many accounts require no opening deposit, so you can move money into it later. The initial opening process usually takes under 10 minutes.
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Online checking accounts are just as safe as accounts at brick-and-mortar banks. As long as the bank is FDIC insured, your deposits are protected up to $250,000 per depositor. The "online only" part just means no physical branches and customer service, not the security of your money.
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Most free checking accounts earn little or no interest. But checking accounts are built for spending, not growing your money. So any cash you don't need soon belongs in a high-yield savings account. Pairing the two at one bank lets you move money instantly.
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