What Happens if You Put $10,000 in a High-Yield Savings Account?
Want a better place to stash your $10,000 in savings? A high-yield savings account (HYSA) can earn you upwards of $350 a year in interest, all while keeping your money fully accessible and FDIC-insured.
Right now, the national average savings account interest rate is just 0.38% APY, according to the FDIC. At that rate, $10,000 earns under $40 a year. The best high-yield accounts pay hundreds more, and it only takes a few minutes to open an account and move your cash.
I moved my money to an HYSA about a year ago -- which is about the time I realized it's one of the easiest financial wins possible. Here's how easy it is to do the same.
How much does $10,000 earn in a high-yield savings account?
At 3.80% APY -- a competitive benchmark right now -- $10,000 would earn $380 a year in interest with a top HYSA. A higher rate of, say, 4.00% APY would earn $400 a year. Bigger balances mean more earnings, too.
That's money you're earning in your sleep, just for choosing the right bank account. Plus, your cash is still FDIC-insured up to $250,000, just like traditional bank accounts.
It's worth noting that high-yield savings account rates are variable -- they typically follow the Federal Reserve's lead. If the Fed cuts rates, your APY dips.
That variability is a real limitation compared to something like a certificate of deposit (CD), which locks in your money for a guaranteed return over a set period.
But if you ask me, the accessibility of an HYSA is impossible to beat. To me, it's the best place to stash your emergency fund and short-term savings.
Want to earn 10X the national average on your savings today? Check out our list of the best high-yield savings accounts available now.
Should you put $10,000 in an HYSA or invest it?
It depends on when you might need the money.
If the $10,000 is your emergency fund, or earmarked for something specific in the next one to three years -- a car, a down payment, a home repair -- a high-yield savings account is the right call. You'll get a solid (albeit variable) return with zero market risk. Investing that money in stocks exposes it to short-term volatility you might not be able to quickly recover from.
If the $10,000 is long-term money you won't touch for five-plus years, the stock market's historical average returns have outpaced savings account rates over time. But that comes with real risk and no guarantees.
For most people, the question isn't either/or -- it's figuring out what portion of your savings serves what purpose. I recommend building up an emergency fund of three to six months' worth of expenses and stashing it in an HYSA -- then, you can branch out to the stock market and explore long-term investing in a brokerage account.
Two accounts to earn more on your $10,000
Keep reading to learn about two of my favorite HYSAs and earn hundreds more a year on your $10,000.
1. Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier: Best flat rate
The Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier account offers 3.80% APY with no account fees, and requires just $500 to open.
There are no balance tiers, either -- you'll earn that 3.80% APY on every dollar.
The main limitation is convenience. This is a bare-bones account -- deposits and withdrawals happen only via ACH transfer to a linked external account. Don't expect to be able to instantly move money in and out.
Still, it's a great choice for those who want an easy sky-high APY and don't mind a basic banking experience.
Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier
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- Competitive APY
- No monthly account fee
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- Can open an individual or joint account
- Deposits and withdrawals can only be conducted via ACH transfer to/from an external bank account (limit to one linked account)
- No ATM access
- No wire transfers (inbound and outbound)
- No branch access; online only
Western Alliance Bank offers a higher APY than most high-yield savings accounts. Plus, it's FDIC insured; therefore, deposits are perfectly safe up to applicable legal limits. The main drawback is that accounts don't have many features. For example, you can only deposit and withdraw funds via ACH transfer to/from an external bank account. This account is solid for those who want a sky-high APY, but don't mind a bare-bones banking experience.
The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of January 8, 2026 and subject to change at the Bank’s discretion. Refer to product’s website for latest APY rate. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY.
Accurate as of the time of publication. The national average rate referenced is from the FDIC’s published National Rates and Rate Caps for Savings deposit products, accurate as of March 16, 2026. See the FDIC website for more information.
2. CIT Platinum Savings: Best for balances of $5,000 or more
CIT Platinum Savings earns 3.75% APY on balances of $5,000 or more -- and for a limited time, new customers can earn a boosted APY up to 4.10%* for six months using promo code CITBOOST.
Since $10,000 clears the balance threshold, you'd qualify for the top tier. The catch worth knowing, though: if your balance ever dips below $5,000, your rate falls to 0.25% APY.
Still, if you tend to carry a high balance, this account is worth a look. With the six-month APY boost, you can earn nearly $400 in your first year.
CIT Platinum Savings
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With the 6 month Boost limited-time offer, you earn 4.10%* APY on balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.60%* APY). After the boost is complete you will continue to earn standard rates -- 3.75% APY for balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.25% APY). The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100. Member FDIC. No monthly service fees.
- Competitive APY
- No account opening or maintenance fees
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- Interest compounds daily so your money can grow a bit faster
- Balance requirement for maximum APY
- No branch access; online only
CIT Platinum Savings is a no-frills high-interest savings account that offers one of the highest APYs we've found available today -- as long as you can maintain a $5,000 minimum balance. Plus, customers can make an unlimited number of transfers and withdrawals each month (many savings accounts have monthly limits).
Platinum Savings is a tiered interest rate account. Interest is paid on the entire account balance based on the interest rate and APY in effect that day for the balance tier associated with the end-of-day account balance. APYs — Annual Percentage Yields are accurate as of January 9, 2026: 0.25% APY on balances of $0.01 to $4,999.99; 3.75% APY on balances of $5,000.00 or more. Interest Rates for the Platinum Savings account are variable and may change at any time without notice. The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100.
Based on comparison to the national average Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on savings accounts as published in the FDIC National Rates and Rate Caps, accurate as of February 17, 2026.
* Platinum Savings APY Boost Promotion Terms and Conditions
This is a limited time offer available to New and Existing customers who meet the Platinum Savings APY Boost promotion criteria.
Accounts enrolled in the Platinum Savings Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Boost promotion will receive a 0.35% APY boost on the Platinum Savings current standard APY tiers for 6 months following the opening of a new account or when an existing Platinum Savings account is enrolled in the promotion. The Platinum Savings APY boost will be applied on account balances up to $9,999,999.00. Account balances above $9,999,999.00 will earn the standard APY. If the standard-published APY should change during the promotion period, the APY boost will move with it, offering an account APY above the standard rate.
The Promotion begins on February 13, 2026, and ends August 31, 2026. Customers enrolled in the promotion prior to the end date will receive the APY boost for the 6-month period outlined in the terms and conditions.
The promotion can end at any time without notice.
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures.
CIT General Disclosure
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures. https://www.cit.com/cit-bank/resources/forms
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