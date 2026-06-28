What Happens if You Put $10,000 in a High-Yield Savings Account?

Want a better place to stash your $10,000 in savings? A high-yield savings account (HYSA) can earn you upwards of $350 a year in interest, all while keeping your money fully accessible and FDIC-insured.

Right now, the national average savings account interest rate is just 0.38% APY, according to the FDIC. At that rate, $10,000 earns under $40 a year. The best high-yield accounts pay hundreds more, and it only takes a few minutes to open an account and move your cash.

I moved my money to an HYSA about a year ago -- which is about the time I realized it's one of the easiest financial wins possible. Here's how easy it is to do the same.

How much does $10,000 earn in a high-yield savings account?

At 3.80% APY -- a competitive benchmark right now -- $10,000 would earn $380 a year in interest with a top HYSA. A higher rate of, say, 4.00% APY would earn $400 a year. Bigger balances mean more earnings, too.

That's money you're earning in your sleep, just for choosing the right bank account. Plus, your cash is still FDIC-insured up to $250,000, just like traditional bank accounts.

It's worth noting that high-yield savings account rates are variable -- they typically follow the Federal Reserve's lead. If the Fed cuts rates, your APY dips.

That variability is a real limitation compared to something like a certificate of deposit (CD), which locks in your money for a guaranteed return over a set period.

But if you ask me, the accessibility of an HYSA is impossible to beat. To me, it's the best place to stash your emergency fund and short-term savings.

Want to earn 10X the national average on your savings today? Check out our list of the best high-yield savings accounts available now.

Should you put $10,000 in an HYSA or invest it?

It depends on when you might need the money.

If the $10,000 is your emergency fund, or earmarked for something specific in the next one to three years -- a car, a down payment, a home repair -- a high-yield savings account is the right call. You'll get a solid (albeit variable) return with zero market risk. Investing that money in stocks exposes it to short-term volatility you might not be able to quickly recover from.

If the $10,000 is long-term money you won't touch for five-plus years, the stock market's historical average returns have outpaced savings account rates over time. But that comes with real risk and no guarantees.

For most people, the question isn't either/or -- it's figuring out what portion of your savings serves what purpose. I recommend building up an emergency fund of three to six months' worth of expenses and stashing it in an HYSA -- then, you can branch out to the stock market and explore long-term investing in a brokerage account.

Two accounts to earn more on your $10,000

Keep reading to learn about two of my favorite HYSAs and earn hundreds more a year on your $10,000.

1. Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier: Best flat rate

The Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier account offers 3.80% APY with no account fees, and requires just $500 to open.

There are no balance tiers, either -- you'll earn that 3.80% APY on every dollar.

The main limitation is convenience. This is a bare-bones account -- deposits and withdrawals happen only via ACH transfer to a linked external account. Don't expect to be able to instantly move money in and out.

Still, it's a great choice for those who want an easy sky-high APY and don't mind a basic banking experience.