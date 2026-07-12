What Happens to Your HYSA Rate When the Fed Cuts Rates?

Published on July 12, 2026

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation. APY = Annual Percentage Yield.

Here's the short answer: when the Fed cuts, your high-yield savings rate usually drops too. But it won't happen instantly, it won't fall to zero, and every bank moves at different paces.

I keep over $20,000 for emergencies in a high-yield savings account, so earning high interest is really important for me. I pay close attention when rates move.

The good news is that a strong account still beats the average by a wide margin, even after a cut.

How the Fed's rate decisions affect your savings account

The Fed doesn't set your savings rate, but its decisions steer it.

The Fed controls the federal funds rate, which is what banks charge each other to borrow money overnight.

The Fed raises or lowers that rate to manage inflation and employment. When it cuts, banks earn less on their own money and therefore offer their customers lower APYs on deposits.

When the Fed raises rates, the opposite happens and APYs climb.

Banks don't follow the Fed in lockstep

There's no rule that forces banks to follow exactly what the Fed does. Each bank can raise or lower savings rates whenever they please.

In fact, that's why there's such a huge range of different APYs being offered today. Top online banks pay over 10X the national average savings rate, which sits at just 0.38%, according to Motley Fool Money research. They offer high rates to attract new customers.

Big brick-and-mortar banks mostly pay next to nothing on savings accounts. They don't need to try as hard to win customers because they already have a massive footprint.

Compare all of today's top high-yield savings accounts, some offering APYs up to 4.00% APY.

How to keep earning a top savings rate after a cut

If you've noticed your interest rate has been lowered, it could be time to shop around and find a new place to stash your savings.

Depending on your balance, even a 0.50% difference could mean hundreds of dollars more in interest per year.

Online banks by far offer the highest APYs on savings accounts. I check rates for a living, but I've moved my own cash only a handful of times.

When I compare savings accounts, I look for a few things:

  • A top APY, several times the national average
  • No monthly fees or minimum balance requirements (so I can move money in and out however I want without fees)
  • FDIC insurance
  • Easy transfers to and from my checking account

Explore the best high-yield savings accounts once or twice a year, and you'll know if yours still measures up.

FAQs

  • Banks can lower your APY any time, with or without a Fed move. A promo rate may have expired, or the bank simply has enough deposits and chooses to pay less. Savings rates are variable, so they shift on the bank's schedule, not just the Fed's.

  • No. Even in a long cutting cycle, competitive online banks keep paying well above the national average to attract new customers. Your rate will likely fall, but a top account stays far above the near-zero APYs that big brick-and-mortar banks pay.

  • Yes, 3.00% APY beats the vast majority of savings accounts, since the national average sits around 0.38%. Some online banks pay higher, maybe closer to 4.00% APY, so it's worth comparing before you settle.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.