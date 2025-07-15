What Is a CD Ladder, and How Can It Make You Money? Your Guide in 2025

A "CD ladder" may sound like some complex investing strategy, but it's actually very simple. It allows you to earn high interest without keeping all of your savings locked up for months or years.

Here's your no-nonsense guide to building a CD ladder in 2025 -- and how it can help you maximize the earnings on your savings for years to come.

What is a CD ladder?

Building a CD ladder involves opening several certificates of deposit (CDs) with different term lengths.

CDs are a type of bank account where you deposit your money for a set term and earn a fixed interest rate (say, a 3.50% APY for six months). You agree not to withdraw your money before the term ends, or else you'll pay a penalty in the form of lost interest.

But if you divide your money evenly across CDs that mature at different times -- say, 1-year, 2-year, and 3-year -- you'll have more frequent access to some of your money while making sure it's earning high interest. As each CD matures, you can either withdraw the money or reinvest it into a new CD to keep the ladder going.

Why build a CD ladder?

CDs rates are still going strong in 2025. As of today, CDs from top online banks are offering APYs as high as 4.25% -- compared to just 0.38% APY on the average savings account, per the Federal Reserve.

So, let's say you have $10,000. You could build a CD ladder like this:

$2,000 in a 1-year CD

$2,000 in a 2-year CD

$2,000 in a 3-year CD

$2,000 in a 4-year CD

$2,000 in a 5-year CD

Each year, one CD matures. You can either withdraw your cash or roll it into a new 5-year CD, which will keep the ladder going and give you a mix of high interest and regular access to your cash.

And with interest rates possibly being cut later this year, now's the perfect time to lock in higher returns with CDs.