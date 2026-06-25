What's a Good APY for a Savings Account Right Now?

I check savings rates the way some people check the weather, so I'll cut to the chase. A good annual percentage yield (APY) on a savings account right now is 3.00% to 4.00%. A handful of outliers pay over 4.00%, while the national average is a sad 0.38% -- so "good" really just means "way above average."

If you're parking cash at a big traditional bank, odds are you're earning close to that poor average. Moving your money takes about 10 minutes. Let me show you what to aim for.

What's a good savings APY right now?

Here's a quick guide when comparing rates on savings accounts right now: