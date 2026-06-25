What's a Good APY for a Savings Account Right Now?
I check savings rates the way some people check the weather, so I'll cut to the chase. A good annual percentage yield (APY) on a savings account right now is 3.00% to 4.00%. A handful of outliers pay over 4.00%, while the national average is a sad 0.38% -- so "good" really just means "way above average."
If you're parking cash at a big traditional bank, odds are you're earning close to that poor average. Moving your money takes about 10 minutes. Let me show you what to aim for.
What's a good savings APY right now?
Here's a quick guide when comparing rates on savings accounts right now:
|APY Tier
|Rate Range (2026)
|Where You'll Find It
|Top
|4.00% APY and up
|Online only banks; may carry balance or deposit terms
|Good
|3.00% to 3.99% APY
|Reputable online banks, few or no strings
|Fair
|0.51% to 2.99% APY
|Some credit unions and smaller banks
|Poor
|0.01% to 0.50% APY
|Big banks; includes the 0.38% national average
Anything in the "good" or "top" row is worth your money. Basically, rates north of 3.00% APY.
Just read the fine print first before automatically jumping on the highest APY you find. A few have sneaky terms and will only pay the headline number once you meet balance minimums, monthly deposit requirements, or other rules.
How to spot a good rate with no strings attached
A good interest rate for your cash in mid-2026 is between 3.00% and 4.00% APY. Plenty of reputable online banks pay in this range with no monthly fees, no minimum balance, and no weird requirements.
The American Express® High Yield Savings Account is a solid example. It pays a competitive 3.10%¹ APY (as of , charges no monthly fees², and asks for no minimum deposit to open². For a first high-yield account, boring and reliable beats flashy and complicated.
American Express® High Yield Savings Account
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
- Competitive APY
- No monthly account fee²
- Comfort of a well-known brand and reputation
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)⁴
- 24/7 customer support
- FDIC insured
- No ATM access
- No branch access; online only
- No cash deposits
American Express High Yield Savings may not have the highest APY on our list, but it still offers a rate that is above the national average and requires no minimum deposit to open for the APY they offer². It's a good fit for those who want to save at a competitive rate while avoiding withdrawal limits or minimum balance requirements.
Open an American Express® High Yield Savings Account Account
¹The Annual Percentage Yield (APY) as advertised is accurate as of . Interest rate and APY are subject to change at any time without notice before and after a High Yield Savings Account is opened. Interest Rate and APY of a Certificate of Deposit account is fixed once the account is funded.
²There is no minimum balance required to open your Account, to avoid being charged a fee, or to obtain the Annual Percentage Yield (APY) disclosed to you.
³iOS and Android only. See app store listings for operating system info.
⁴For purposes of transferring funds to or from an external bank, business days are Monday through Friday, excluding federal holidays. Transfers can be initiated 24/7 via the website or phone, but any transfers initiated after 7:00 PM Eastern Time or on non-business days will begin processing on the next business day. Funds deposited into your account may be subject to holds. See the Funds Availability section of your Consumer Deposit Account Agreement and Savings Schedules for more information.
A bad rate is anything close to the 0.38% national average
According to Motley Fool Money research and FDIC data, the national average savings account interest rate sits at just 0.38% right now. This isn't great -- and it shows most people are keeping their money in the wrong savings account..
Many big-name banks pay even less -- Bank of America, Chase, and Wells Fargo all pay as little as 0.01% APY for simple savings accounts.
At 0.01%, a $10,000 balance earns about $1 a year. Compared to a good 3.00% or 4.00% rate, that same money earns $300 to $400 per year. If your bank pays you a single dollar to hold thousands of yours, that's your sign to move.
Why online banks pay more than big banks
Online banks don't carry the huge costs that big banks do, so they can afford to pay higher APYs. No branches, fewer staff, lower overhead -- think of it like passing all those savings to you.
Big national banks don't compete on APYs because most customers never leave anyway.
That's the whole trick. The best high-yield savings rates live at banks you won't see on a street corner, and your money is just as safe as long as the bank is FDIC insured.
So if you're earning 0.38% or less, you already know the move. Find a rate that starts with a 3 or a 4, make sure it's FDIC insured, and let your cash finally earn its keep. Rates shift over time, so check the current number before you open anything -- but the gap between good and bad is too big to ignore.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresAmerican Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends American Express and JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.