What's the Best Bank for CDs Now? My Pick for February 2026

After the Fed's latest rate cut in December, savings yields across the board have started to slip -- and that includes certificates of deposit (CDs). So if you've been sitting on the sidelines waiting for the "right" time to lock in a rate, this might be your last shot to grab a good one.

As someone who's tracked rates daily for years, I'll be honest: Synchrony Online CDs are one of the best options available right now. They're consistently ranked within the top CDs for APYs, and its $0 minimum balance requirement is accessible to just about anyone.

Here's why it's a smart pick in 2026, and how to choose the right CD term for your goals.

Why Synchrony Online CDs stand out right now

Synchrony Bank might not be a household name like Chase or Bank of America, but it's been around for 90+ years and is FDIC-insured just like the big banks.

Its online CDs are especially attractive if you're looking for a no-frills way to lock in strong returns.

Here's what you get with Synchrony Bank CDs: