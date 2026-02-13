What's the Best Bank for CDs Now? My Pick for February 2026
After the Fed's latest rate cut in December, savings yields across the board have started to slip -- and that includes certificates of deposit (CDs). So if you've been sitting on the sidelines waiting for the "right" time to lock in a rate, this might be your last shot to grab a good one.
As someone who's tracked rates daily for years, I'll be honest: Synchrony Online CDs are one of the best options available right now. They're consistently ranked within the top CDs for APYs, and its $0 minimum balance requirement is accessible to just about anyone.
Here's why it's a smart pick in 2026, and how to choose the right CD term for your goals.
Why Synchrony Online CDs stand out right now
Synchrony Bank might not be a household name like Chase or Bank of America, but it's been around for 90+ years and is FDIC-insured just like the big banks.
Its online CDs are especially attractive if you're looking for a no-frills way to lock in strong returns.
Here's what you get with Synchrony Bank CDs:
|Feature
|Details
|Minimum balance
|$0
|Term lengths
|3 months to 5 years
|Interest compounding
|Daily (paid monthly)
|Grace period
|10 days after maturity
|Early withdrawal penalties
|90 to 365 days of interest, based on term
You can also withdraw your interest earnings at any time -- without penalty -- which gives you a little extra flexibility.
Pros and cons of locking in a CD now
Like any financial move, opening a CD has trade-offs. Here's a quick list of pros and cons to help you decide if a Synchrony Online CD is the right move.
Pros:
- No minimum balance means you can get started with any amount.
- Strong APYs for both short and mid-range terms (3.50% to 4.00% APY)
- Interest is accessible without penalty.
- CDs pair well with Synchrony Bank's high-yield savings account
Cons:
- No terms beyond 5 years, so long-term savers may need to look elsewhere.
- No physical branches, so all support is online or by phone.
Like any CD, you'll only want to deposit money you're sure you won't need for the entire term length to avoid early withdrawal penalties.
How I'd use Synchrony Online CDs in 2026
Personally, I'm a big fan of CD ladders. Especially when the future of rates is unclear.
Let's say you've got $10,000 to deposit and want to lock in today's top rates. Instead of putting it all into a single CD, you could spread it across different terms:
- $2,000 in a 6-month CD
- $2,000 in a 1-year CD
- $2,000 in an 18-month CD
- $2,000 in a 3-year CD
- $2,000 in a 5-year CD
This way, you're not locking up all your cash at once, and you'll have access to money at staggered intervals. When each CD matures, you can roll it into a new high-rate option -- or just keep it liquid if that makes sense at the time.
Final take: lock in before rates fall further
Right now, Synchrony Online CD rates still reflect the peak of this rate cycle, even though we're likely heading into a decline.
That's why I recommend locking in savings before yields drop further. With $0 minimums, flexible term lengths, and the ability to withdraw interest along the way, Synchrony Bank makes it easy to tailor a CD strategy that fits your goals.
If you've been waiting for the perfect moment, this is it.
Compare top Synchrony Online CD rates and start earning more today.
