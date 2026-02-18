What's the Best Savings Account Now? My Pick for February 2026
Right now, with rates still competitive and inflation cooling, a high-yield savings account isn't just nice to have -- it's essential for keeping your cash reserves working as hard as you do.
After reviewing dozens of options, my top pick for February 2026 is the American Express® High Yield Savings Account. It combines a competitive annual percentage yield (APY)¹ with zero fees, no account minimums², and the reliability of a brand that's been in financial services for over a century.
Here's why it's earned my recommendation.
Why the American Express® High Yield Savings Account stands out
Let's start with the trusted name: American Express National Bank (Member FDIC). This is a company with over a century in financial services and millions of customers who trust them with their money. When you're choosing where to park your emergency fund, that kind of track record matters.
The high-yield savings account pays 3.30%¹ APY (as of February 18, 2026) -- well above the national average of just 0.39% according to the FDIC.
And you get that rate with no monthly fees, no minimum balance requirements, and no minimum deposit to open². Your money starts earning competitive interest from the first dollar.
The account also compounds interest daily rather than monthly, which helps your balance grow slightly faster over time. And if you're already using Amex card products, you can manage everything through one app³ instead of multiple banking logins.
American Express® High Yield Savings Account
- Competitive APY
- No monthly account fee²
- Comfort of a well-known brand and reputation
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)⁴
- 24/7 customer support
- FDIC insured
- No ATM access
- No branch access; online only
- No cash deposits
American Express High Yield Savings may not have the highest APY on our list, but it still offers a rate well above average and requires no minimum deposit to open for the highest APY². It's a good fit for those who want to save at a competitive rate while avoiding withdrawal limits or minimum balance requirements.
¹The Annual Percentage Yield (APY) as advertised is accurate as of February 18, 2026. Interest rate and APY are subject to change at any time without notice before and after a High Yield Savings Account is opened. Interest Rate and APY of a Certificate of Deposit account is fixed once the account is funded.
²There is no minimum balance required to open your Account, to avoid being charged a fee, or to obtain the Annual Percentage Yield (APY) disclosed to you.
³iOS and Android only. See app store listings for operating system info.
⁴For purposes of transferring funds to or from an external bank, business days are Monday through Friday, excluding federal holidays. Transfers can be initiated 24/7 via the website or phone, but any transfers initiated after 7:00 PM Eastern Time or on non-business days will begin processing on the next business day. Funds deposited into your account may be subject to holds. See the Funds Availability section of your Consumer Deposit Account Agreement and Savings Schedules for more information.
How to get the most out of this account
Opening an account takes about 10 minutes online. You don't need to be an existing Amex cardholder to open a savings account (though you do need to be one to open a checking account).
Here's how to maximize your savings setup:
- Link your primary checking account to your new American Express® High Yield Savings Account for easy transfers⁴
- Set up direct deposit if you're routing part of your paycheck to savings
- Use the mobile app's³ check deposit feature for birthday checks or other paper deposits
- Enable notifications so you're alerted to any unusual activity
The biggest mistake I see people make with high-yield savings accounts is opening them and then never putting much money inside. This account works best when you're consistently adding money -- even if it's just $50 or $100 per paycheck.
What you should know before opening an account
This is an online-only account, which means no physical branches. If you're someone who likes depositing cash at a branch or needs face-to-face customer service, this won't work for you.
There's also no ATM card or debit card attached to the savings account. Accessing your money requires transferring it to a linked checking account⁴ (which takes up to three business days) or requesting a mailed check. For an emergency fund that you're not touching regularly, this isn't a dealbreaker. But if you need instant cash access, it's worth considering.
That said, American Express National Bank (Member FDIC) offers 24/7 phone and chat support -- something not every online bank provides. I've found that having access to real human help at any hour matters more than you'd think, especially when you're dealing with your financial safety net.
Who should open an American Express® High Yield Savings Account?
I think the people who benefit most are existing American Express National Bank (Member FDIC) customers. If you have an Amex card already, it's nice to have bank accounts with the same institution.
It's also ideal for:
- Anyone building or maintaining an emergency fund
- Saving for a short-term goal (down payment, vacation, wedding)
- Keeping cash liquid while earning a high APY¹
- Anyone comfortable with online banking who doesn't need frequent cash withdrawals
If you're earning 0.01% right now with a traditional bank savings account and you have $10,000 saved, you're leaving more than $300 per year on the table.
Your savings should be earning their keep. Read our full account review here to learn more and open an account today.
Our Research Expert
