What's the Best Savings Account Now? My Pick for February 2026

Right now, with rates still competitive and inflation cooling, a high-yield savings account isn't just nice to have -- it's essential for keeping your cash reserves working as hard as you do.

After reviewing dozens of options, my top pick for February 2026 is the American Express® High Yield Savings Account. It combines a competitive annual percentage yield (APY)¹ with zero fees, no account minimums², and the reliability of a brand that's been in financial services for over a century.

Here's why it's earned my recommendation.

Why the American Express® High Yield Savings Account stands out

Let's start with the trusted name: American Express National Bank (Member FDIC). This is a company with over a century in financial services and millions of customers who trust them with their money. When you're choosing where to park your emergency fund, that kind of track record matters.

The high-yield savings account pays 3.30%¹ APY (as of February 18, 2026) -- well above the national average of just 0.39% according to the FDIC.

And you get that rate with no monthly fees, no minimum balance requirements, and no minimum deposit to open². Your money starts earning competitive interest from the first dollar.

The account also compounds interest daily rather than monthly, which helps your balance grow slightly faster over time. And if you're already using Amex card products, you can manage everything through one app³ instead of multiple banking logins.