Which Bank Gives 5% Interest on Savings?
As of June 2026, only one bank that we know of still pays 5% interest on a savings account: Varo. The catch is that the 5.00% APY only covers your first $5,000, and everything above that earns 2.50%.
That rate cap is an issue for many folks, including myself. I keep about $25,000 in a high-yield savings account, and I want to earn a high rate on all of it in the same place.
The 5% headline at Varo is real, but whether it beats a regular high-yield account comes down to how much you keep saved.
Varo pays 5% on your first $5,000, then 2.50% above that
Varo pays 5.00% APY on balances up to $5,000 and 2.50% APY on anything over that. To unlock the 5% tier, you have to meet two conditions every month.
You need at least $1,000 in direct deposits, plus a positive balance in both your Varo checking and savings accounts. Varo charges no monthly fee, has no minimum balance, and is FDIC insured up to $250,000.
It really is a solid place for a small emergency fund. But, if you're saving more than $5K, the returns start to diminish.
What you earn at $1,000, $5,000, $10,000+
The bigger your balance, the less Varo's 5% rate matters.
Here's how much interest you can earn at different balances, comparing a year at Varo and a flat 4% high-yield account:
|Balance
|Varo (5% to $5K, 2.50% Above)
|4% High-Yield Account
|$1,000
|$50
|$40
|$5,000
|$250
|$200
|$10,000
|$375
|$400
|$20,000
|$625
|$800
|$50,000
|$1,375
|$2,000
At $5,000 and below, Varo wins, because the 5% covers your whole balance and you pocket the full $250.
Above that, the 2.50% second tier drags the blended rate down. By $10,000, a flat 4.00% APY account already earns more, and the gap only widens.
That matters, because Motley Fool research puts the median U.S. bank balance around $8,000 -- already past Varo's top tier. Most savers have more than $5,000 to work with.
When a regular high-yield savings account beats Varo
I keep my own savings -- around $25,000 -- in a high-yield savings account at Happen Bank. It earns 4.00% right now, and only requires a $250 monthly incoming deposit (doesn't have to be a paycheck deposit, any incoming transfer type qualifies).
Happen Bank LevelUp Savings
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= Best
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- Competitive APY
- No fees
- Easy ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- Requires you to make monthly deposits to earn the best APY
- ACH outbound transfers limited to $10,000 per day for some accounts
- No branch access; online only
The Happen Bank LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.
A couple of other accounts are worth a look. SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is a strong pick if you want checking and savings in one place, with a competitive rate when you set up direct deposit.
SoFi Checking and Savings
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Earn up to 3.80% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.10% APY as of 5/28/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
- Competitive APY on both Savings and Checking
- No monthly account fee
- Welcome bonus up to $400 (direct deposit required)
- ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured (up to $3M with opt-in to SoFi Insured Deposit Program)
- Early access to direct deposits
- Tools to help you track savings goals
- Combo account only; no stand-alone savings or checking
- Maximum Savings APY requires direct deposit
- No branch access; online only
- Overdraft protection requires monthly direct deposit minimum
For those who plan to set up direct deposit with their new account, we think SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is hard to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- which is a rare perk. Plus, new customers earn a bonus of $50 or $400 with eligible direct deposit. Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships.
To see which flat rates beat Varo at your balance, compare options on our list of the best high-yield savings accounts in 2026.
FAQs
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Yes, Varo Bank is FDIC insured up to $250,000 per depositor, and it holds a full U.S. bank charter. That's the same protection you'd get at any large traditional bank.
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As of June 2026, no major U.S. bank that we've found pays 5% on your entire balance. Varo's 5% applies only to the first $5,000, then drops to 2.50% above that. On larger balances, a flat account paying around 4% usually earns the most.
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Some credit unions do pay 5% or more, but almost always on a small capped balance -- sometimes just the first $1,000 to $5,000. You usually have to join the credit union and meet monthly activity rules, like a set number of debit transactions. Above the cap, the rate drops sharply.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJoel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends U.S. Bancorp. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.