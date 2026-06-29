Which Bank Gives 5% Interest on Savings?

Published on June 29, 2026

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation. APY = Annual Percentage Yield.

As of June 2026, only one bank that we know of still pays 5% interest on a savings account: Varo. The catch is that the 5.00% APY only covers your first $5,000, and everything above that earns 2.50%.

That rate cap is an issue for many folks, including myself. I keep about $25,000 in a high-yield savings account, and I want to earn a high rate on all of it in the same place.

The 5% headline at Varo is real, but whether it beats a regular high-yield account comes down to how much you keep saved.

Varo pays 5% on your first $5,000, then 2.50% above that

Varo pays 5.00% APY on balances up to $5,000 and 2.50% APY on anything over that. To unlock the 5% tier, you have to meet two conditions every month.

You need at least $1,000 in direct deposits, plus a positive balance in both your Varo checking and savings accounts. Varo charges no monthly fee, has no minimum balance, and is FDIC insured up to $250,000.

It really is a solid place for a small emergency fund. But, if you're saving more than $5K, the returns start to diminish.

What you earn at $1,000, $5,000, $10,000+

The bigger your balance, the less Varo's 5% rate matters.

Here's how much interest you can earn at different balances, comparing a year at Varo and a flat 4% high-yield account:

Balance Varo (5% to $5K, 2.50% Above) 4% High-Yield Account
$1,000 $50 $40
$5,000 $250 $200
$10,000 $375 $400
$20,000 $625 $800
$50,000 $1,375 $2,000
Data source: Author's calculations.

At $5,000 and below, Varo wins, because the 5% covers your whole balance and you pocket the full $250.

Above that, the 2.50% second tier drags the blended rate down. By $10,000, a flat 4.00% APY account already earns more, and the gap only widens.

That matters, because Motley Fool research puts the median U.S. bank balance around $8,000 -- already past Varo's top tier. Most savers have more than $5,000 to work with.

When a regular high-yield savings account beats Varo

I keep my own savings -- around $25,000 -- in a high-yield savings account at Happen Bank. It earns 4.00% right now, and only requires a $250 monthly incoming deposit (doesn't have to be a paycheck deposit, any incoming transfer type qualifies).

Happen Bank LevelUp Savings
Open Account for Happen Bank LevelUp Savings

On Happen Bank's Secure Website.

Member FDIC.

Rates as of
Award Icon 2026 Award Winner

Happen Bank LevelUp Savings

Open Account for Happen Bank LevelUp Savings

On Happen Bank's Secure Website.

Member FDIC.
4.70/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.70/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Open Account for Happen Bank LevelUp Savings

On Happen Bank's Secure Website.

APY
4.00% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits Rate info Circle with letter I in it. *LevelUp Rate of 4.00% APY applied to full balance with $250+ in deposits in Evaluation Period. Otherwise, accounts earn Standard Rate of 3.00% APY. LevelUp Rate applies to first two statement cycles. Rates variable & subject to change at any time. See terms: https://www.happen.com/legal/deposits/levelup-savings-t-and-cs
Min. To Earn APY
N/A
  • Competitive APY
  • No fees
  • Easy ATM access
  • Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
  • Requires you to make monthly deposits to earn the best APY
  • ACH outbound transfers limited to $10,000 per day for some accounts
  • No branch access; online only

The Happen Bank LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.

Open a Happen Bank LevelUp Savings Account

https://www.happen.com/legal/deposits/levelup-savings-t-and-cs

Read Full Review

A couple of other accounts are worth a look. SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is a strong pick if you want checking and savings in one place, with a competitive rate when you set up direct deposit.

Happen Bank LevelUp Savings
Open Account for Happen Bank LevelUp Savings

On Happen Bank's Secure Website.

Member FDIC.

Rates as of

SoFi Checking and Savings

Open Account for SoFi Checking and Savings

On SoFi's Secure Website.

Member FDIC.
4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Open Account for SoFi Checking and Savings

On SoFi's Secure Website.

Limited-time offer:
Earn $50 or $400 and +0.70% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply. Circle with letter I in it.

Earn up to 3.80% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.10% APY as of 5/28/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
APY
up to 3.80% Rate info Circle with letter I in it. Earn up to 3.80% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.10% APY as of 5/28/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
Min. To Earn APY
$0
  • Competitive APY on both Savings and Checking
  • No monthly account fee
  • Welcome bonus up to $400 (direct deposit required)
  • ATM access
  • Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
  • FDIC insured (up to $3M with opt-in to SoFi Insured Deposit Program)
  • Early access to direct deposits
  • Tools to help you track savings goals
  • Combo account only; no stand-alone savings or checking
  • Maximum Savings APY requires direct deposit
  • No branch access; online only
  • Overdraft protection requires monthly direct deposit minimum

For those who plan to set up direct deposit with their new account, we think SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is hard to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- which is a rare perk. Plus, new customers earn a bonus of $50 or $400 with eligible direct deposit. Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships.

Open a SoFi Checking and Savings Account

Read Full Review

To see which flat rates beat Varo at your balance, compare options on our list of the best high-yield savings accounts in 2026.

FAQs

  • Yes, Varo Bank is FDIC insured up to $250,000 per depositor, and it holds a full U.S. bank charter. That's the same protection you'd get at any large traditional bank.

  • As of June 2026, no major U.S. bank that we've found pays 5% on your entire balance. Varo's 5% applies only to the first $5,000, then drops to 2.50% above that. On larger balances, a flat account paying around 4% usually earns the most.

  • Some credit unions do pay 5% or more, but almost always on a small capped balance -- sometimes just the first $1,000 to $5,000. You usually have to join the credit union and meet monthly activity rules, like a set number of debit transactions. Above the cap, the rate drops sharply.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.