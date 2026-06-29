Which Bank Gives 5% Interest on Savings?

As of June 2026, only one bank that we know of still pays 5% interest on a savings account: Varo. The catch is that the 5.00% APY only covers your first $5,000, and everything above that earns 2.50%.

That rate cap is an issue for many folks, including myself. I keep about $25,000 in a high-yield savings account, and I want to earn a high rate on all of it in the same place.

The 5% headline at Varo is real, but whether it beats a regular high-yield account comes down to how much you keep saved.

Varo pays 5% on your first $5,000, then 2.50% above that

Varo pays 5.00% APY on balances up to $5,000 and 2.50% APY on anything over that. To unlock the 5% tier, you have to meet two conditions every month.

You need at least $1,000 in direct deposits, plus a positive balance in both your Varo checking and savings accounts. Varo charges no monthly fee, has no minimum balance, and is FDIC insured up to $250,000.

It really is a solid place for a small emergency fund. But, if you're saving more than $5K, the returns start to diminish.

What you earn at $1,000, $5,000, $10,000+

The bigger your balance, the less Varo's 5% rate matters.

Here's how much interest you can earn at different balances, comparing a year at Varo and a flat 4% high-yield account: