Why Banks Are Closing Branches Across the Country

There used to be a bank on every corner.

But over the last decade, thousands of bank branches have closed across the United States. The big names are still there, Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, but they're operating with fewer physical locations than they were 10 years ago, and the pace of closures hasn't slowed.

This is a business decision. And understanding why banks are making it tells you something useful about where to keep your money.

The math stopped working for branches

Running a physical bank branch is expensive. Rent, utilities, staffing, security, equipment. A single location can cost a bank millions a year to operate. When those branches were processing most of a bank's transactions, that cost made sense.

Then mobile banking happened.

The share of Americans who do the majority of their banking on a phone or computer has grown every year for the past decade. Almost all of your banking can be done without ever setting foot in a branch. When transaction volume moves to an app, the branch stops earning its rent.

The irony of the branch era

The branch network banks built over the 20th century was partly a marketing tool. A branch on a busy corner was a billboard. It signaled stability, presence, permanence. We're here. Your money is safe.

Online banks don't have that kind of visibility. But they have something branches never did: the ability to pay you meaningfully more on your savings, precisely because they're not spending millions on real estate.

The best high-yield savings accounts are paying around 4.00% APY right now. Most traditional banks with extensive branch networks are still paying 0.01%. The overhead has to come from somewhere.

What it actually means if your branch closes

For most people, a branch closure is a minor inconvenience at most. If you're already doing most of your banking digitally, you may not notice at all.

But for some customers, especially older adults, a closed branch can be a real problem. Depositing cash, getting a cashier's check, disputing a charge in person. These things still matter to a lot of people, and they get harder without a nearby location.

If your branch has closed or you're worried it might, online banks and credit unions often fill the gap more effectively than people expect. The best online bank accounts have no monthly fees, reimburse out-of-network ATM charges, and let you deposit checks by phone. You can compare some of the best options available right now here.

Decide if you need a physical bank

Branches aren't disappearing entirely. But the era of banking built around walking in and talking to someone is quietly winding down, whether customers asked for it or not.

If your bank still has a branch nearby, that may matter to you, and that's a legitimate reason to stay. But if you're paying for that convenience through lower rates and higher fees, it's worth knowing that you are.