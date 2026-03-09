Why CDs Aren't Worth It in March 2026, Even With Rates at 4.00%

Let's say you've got $20,000 in cash, and you're looking for a safe place to store it and earn interest temporarily. A CD looks tempting -- you could lock in a 12-month term right now at around 4.00% APY, and walk away with $800 in guaranteed interest by this time next year.

Not a bad deal on the surface.

But before you lock that money away, here are some reasons you might regret it.

You could earn roughly the same amount in an HYSA

Right now, some of the top high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are paying up to 4.21% APY. There's no term commitment like a CD would have.

Of course, rates aren't locked in with savings accounts. But even if the APY slips a little over the next year, it might not impact earnings that much.

For example, let's say the Fed cuts rates a couple times later this year (which is one reasonable scenario), and that top HYSA rate drops from 4.21% to around 3.71% APY by mid-year.

If you run the math on that: six months at 4.21% APY, then six months at 3.71% APY on $20,000 comes out to roughly $790 in interest.

If a 12-month CD at 4.00% gets you $800, and the HYSA gets you $790, that's a $10 difference. And the HYSA gave you full access to your money the entire time.

Liquidity and flexibility are a bigger deal than people think

Here's where the lock-in with CDs can really hurt you.

Most banks don't allow partial withdrawals. If something comes up mid-year and you need to access only $2,000, you can't just pull $2,000. You have to withdraw your entire deposit and pay an early withdrawal penalty in the process. Most penalties will cost you a chunk of the interest you've earned, sometimes most or all of it.

It works the same way in reverse. Say you want to add another $2,000 to your savings in a few months. You can't add money to a CD you started earlier. You'd need to open a new CD and start an entirely new term with updated rates.

That's another reason I think a high-yield savings account is a better fit for most people. You can move money in and out freely, with building up your savings or slowly using them as intended.

Nobody really knows where rates are headed

The case for locking into a CD usually rests on one assumption: that rates are going down. And maybe they are.

Right now, the majority of interest rate traders are pricing in one to two rate cuts in 2026, with the first potentially arriving around July. But that forecast can change pretty fast. Tariffs, inflation data, jobs numbers -- all of these factors can shift the Fed's thinking in a hurry.

The Fed has been notably cautious lately, holding rates steady while it waits for clearer signals.

With so many moving pieces, locking your money into a fixed rate for 12 months is a bet on an outcome nobody can guarantee.

Bottom line

A 4.00% APY CD isn't a terrible product. But in March 2026, the math just doesn't justify the trade-off.

You're giving up liquidity, flexibility, and adaptability for a potentially $10 more in annual interest on a $20,000 deposit.

For most people, a top high-yield savings account is the smarter place to park cash right now -- same ballpark returns, none of the strings.

