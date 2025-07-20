Why Everyone's Talking About This Highly Competitive SoFi Account

How would you like a savings account with a cash bonus, high interest, and no monthly fees?

Right now, new SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) customers can take advantage of a limited-time offer: Earn up to $300 bonus with direct deposit. Plus, new customers earn an extra 0.20% APY on savings for up to 6 months with direct deposit (terms apply) -- that equals up to 4.00% APY!

That rate blows traditional savings accounts out of the water.

Here are all the details.

How to earn the bonus and boosted APY

SoFi®'s promo is open to first-time account holders and is pretty simple to qualify for -- especially if you already get paid by direct deposit.

Here's how to claim the offer:

Open a new SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) account

Set up direct deposit

Direct-deposit $5,000 or more within 25 days of your first direct deposit to get the $300 cash bonus

Direct-deposit $1,000 to $4,999 within a 25-day period to earn a $50 bonus

To earn the temporary 4.00% APY, just keep any amount of direct deposit flowing in each month. After the six-month promotional period ends, your rate reverts to the standard APY at the time.

Ready to level up your savings? Open your SoFi® account and earn up to $300 and a limited-time boosted APY.

See how 4.00% APY compares

SoFi®'s promotional APY is one of the best across top high-yield savings accounts right now. And when you compare it to the national average of 0.38%, the difference is huge.

Here's how much interest a $10,000 balance would earn at the average rate vs. 4.00% over six months: