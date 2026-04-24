Why I'd Never Keep More Than 6 Months of Expenses in a Savings Account

After having enough saved to cover six months of expenses, a savings account stops protecting you and starts costing you.

Most people know they're supposed to have an emergency fund, but it's harder to know when you have enough. Having enough in the bank to cover six months of expenses is generally enough to cover a period of extended unemployment or an emergency.

But anything more than that is just sitting in an account earning around 4.00% instead of compounding toward something larger.

Why six months is the right line

Three to six months of expenses is the standard guidance for an emergency fund, and it holds up. It covers the things that are genuinely unpredictable like a job loss, a medical bill, or a major car repair

But six months is the upper end of that range because beyond it, you're not adding more security. If having six months of emergency savings isn't enough, it will provide time to access some of your less liquid savings.

What a savings account actually costs you

High-yield savings accounts are paying around 4.00% APY right now. That's meaningfully better than the national average of 0.39%, and the best option to keep your emergency savings in.

But the S&P 500 has returned roughly 10% annually over the long run. A broad index fund, a brokerage account, and even a longer-term CD have historically outpaced a savings account over any multi-year window.

Say you have $10,000 sitting above your six-month threshold. At 4.00% APY, that's $400 a year. At a conservative 7% average market return that same $10,000 becomes about $19,600 over 10 years. At 4%, it becomes about $14,800.

The difference isn't dramatic in year one. It compounds into something significant over a decade.

If you're still building toward that six-month cushion, a high-yield savings account is the right place to do it. Here are some of the best rates available right now.

The exception worth naming

Some situations justify more than six months. If your income is irregular, if you're self-employed, if you're in an industry where job searches take longer than average -- your number might be nine months or even 12. The logic still holds: Figure out your real threshold, then treat everything above it differently.

The goal is to be honest about how much you actually need.

What to do with the rest

Money above your emergency fund threshold belongs somewhere with a higher ceiling. A brokerage account is the most flexible option -- no contribution limits, no withdrawal penalties, and a long enough time horizon to ride out short-term volatility. A Roth IRA makes sense if you haven't maxed it out. CDs can work for money you won't need for a defined period and want to keep out of market risk.

The specific account matters less than the decision to move the money. Every month it sits in savings past the point of protection is a month it's not compounding toward something bigger.