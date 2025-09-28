Why I'm Keeping My High-Yield Savings Account Even as Rates Drop

If you spotted a $5 bill laying on the ground, would you pick it up? Of course you would. It's not life-changing money, but it's better than the $0 you'd have if you just kept walking.

That's exactly how I feel about my high-yield savings account (HYSA). Every month, it pays me interest just for holding my cash. Last year I earned almost $800 in interest due to the high rates -- miles ahead of the pennies I was earning at my other big bank.

Yes, rates are starting to drop. But even as APYs slide, I'm keeping my HYSA open. Here's why.

Rates are dropping, but not to zero

The Fed controls short-term interest rates, and when those fall, banks usually follow suit. That means today's 4.00% APY might look more like 3.00% or 2.00% in the near future.

But here's the thing… even at 2.00%, my money is still earning exponentially more than the 0.01% big banks typically pay for checking and savings accounts. And I'd much rather earn something than nothing.

Personally I keep about $25,000 in cash for emergency funds and short-term savings. Here's what that cash would earn in a year at different rates: