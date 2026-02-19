Why I'm Moving Money Out of High-Yield Savings in February 2026

Last summer, my savings account felt like it was doing real work. Every month, the interest deposit was noticeable.

Since then, it's been shrinking just enough to remind me that high-yield savings rates don't stay high forever.

That's why I'm starting to move some of that money.

High-yield savings rates aren't what they were

A year ago, many top high-yield savings accounts were paying well north of 4.50%.

Now most are sitting closer to 3.50% to 4.00%. Savings accounts are variable, so when the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates, your yield falls with them.

You don't typically get a warning email that says, "Rate drop incoming," your rate just quietly adjusts downward.

CDs let you freeze today's rate

Certificates of deposit don't move once you open them.

If a 12-month CD is paying 4.10% today, you get 4.10% for the entire term. Even if savings accounts drop to 3.00% six months from now.

That certainty matters when we're on the downslope of a rate cycle.

Right now, CD rates are still competitive with savings. But that window doesn't stay open forever as banks cut savings rates first, and CD rates usually follow. You can compare the best CD accounts right here and lock in your yield today.

The CD ladder solves the liquidity problem

The reason people avoid CDs is access. They don't want all their money locked up for a year or longer. That's where a CD ladder comes in.

Instead of putting $20,000 into one 12-month CD, you split it:

$5,000 into a 3-month CD

$5,000 into a 6-month CD

$5,000 into a 9-month CD

$5,000 into a 12-month CD

Every few months, one matures. You either take the cash or roll it into a new 12-month CD at whatever rate exists then.

You create staggered access while keeping more of your money locked at fixed rates. It's simple. And it removes the "all or nothing" problem.

I'm not abandoning high-yield savings

My emergency fund stays in a high-yield savings account. That money needs to be liquid.

But excess cash, the money that doesn't need immediate access, is different.

If savings rates slide from 4.00% to 3.00%, that's a 25% drop in your yield.

On $25,000, that's $250 a year gone.

Locking part of that balance into CDs while rates are still relatively strong protects against that drift.

This is about timing the rate cycle, not the market

High-yield savings accounts were the right move when rates were rising. When rates are flattening or falling, fixed yields become more attractive.

That's the shift I'm making in February 2026.

I'm not pulling money out recklessly, just moving it from variable to fixed before the variable side adjusts again. Compare the best CD rates available here.