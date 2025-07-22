Why I'm Moving Money Out of High-Yield Savings in July 2025

High-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are a great place to park your cash -- but not all of it. They're safe, accessible, and federally insured. At a certain point, though, their appeal starts to fade, and putting too much money in savings could hurt you in the long run.

I recently decided it was time to move some of my money out of my HYSA. It's not because interest rates are about to drop (which they could, soon), but because my financial goals have shifted.

Here's why I'm putting that money to work elsewhere -- and where it's going instead.

1. I've hit my emergency fund target

Most experts suggest stashing enough money to cover three to six months of expenses in a savings account. This buffer will help you get through a period of unemployment or cover big expenses like car repairs, medical bills, and other curveballs life may throw at you.

After a recent financial checkup, I realized I'd gone a bit overboard. I had more than six months' worth of expenses in my HYSA -- more than I really needed sitting in savings.