Why I'm Moving Money Out of High-Yield Savings in October 2025

I've been a big fan of high-yield savings accounts these past couple of years. Earning over 4.00% APY on completely safe, FDIC-insured cash has been a gift. But after the Federal Reserve's September rate cut, and with another one likely coming at the end of this month, I'm starting to move a chunk of my money elsewhere.

Not because I don't love high-yield savings accounts. I do. But because I hate watching my returns fall month after month when I could easily lock in today's higher rates instead.

Savings account rates are heading south

When the Fed cuts rates, banks follow fast. That 4.00% APY you see on your savings account right now? It'll probably be closer to 3.75% by November, and possibly under 3.50% by early next year if the Fed continues cutting rates.

And unlike a CD, there's no way to "lock in" that rate. Your yield floats with the market. So while you might feel safe sitting in cash, your earning power is shrinking quietly in the background.

I'm not draining my savings completely. I still keep three to six months of expenses in a high-yield account for emergencies. But for the extra cash I won't need soon I'm taking action before the next cut hits.

Where I'm moving the money

I'm shifting part of my savings into certificates of deposit (CDs). CDs let you lock in a guaranteed rate for a set period, typically anywhere from six months to five years.