Why I'm Not Opening Any CDs in 2026 -- Even Though Rates Are up to 4.15%

Some of the best CDs are paying up to 4.15% APY right now, which is honestly great for a locked-in, guaranteed return. This year has been a tough one to predict for interest rates. Coming into 2026, most people expected the Fed to keep cutting rates, but the picture flipped, and now rate hikes are in the mix. A CD's guaranteed rate is a nice way to tune out the noise and get some peace of mind.

But even with today's tempting CD rates (and as much as I'd like a zero-risk return), I'm keeping all my money elsewhere. I review savings accounts and CDs for a living, and here's why I'm not opening any CDs in 2026.

1. I don't love locking up my money

I've never liked the idea of not being able to touch my own money. With a CD, that's the deal you're signing up for. Your cash is committed for the full term, and pulling it out early means paying penalties.

I'm at a stage in life where it's very difficult to predict what the next two to three years will look like. Heck, I don't really even know what the next six to 12 months will bring for me and my family. We might buy a second car soon. We're talking about having another kid -- maybe. Also taking an extended holiday (if a good travel deal pops up).

So, I want my savings to be fully accessible if we decide to jump on any of these plans. Cash stuck in a CD can't help me with any of that. So I keep everything in a high-yield savings account that's fully liquid.

2. Savings accounts are paying almost as much anyway

Right now, the best high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are paying around 3.50% to 4.00% APY. That top end is right on the heels of the best CD rates of 4.15%.

Here's what that APY difference means in earnings over a year.