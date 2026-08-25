Why I'm Not Opening Any CDs in 2026 -- Even Though Rates Are up to 4.15%
Some of the best CDs are paying up to 4.15% APY right now, which is honestly great for a locked-in, guaranteed return. This year has been a tough one to predict for interest rates. Coming into 2026, most people expected the Fed to keep cutting rates, but the picture flipped, and now rate hikes are in the mix. A CD's guaranteed rate is a nice way to tune out the noise and get some peace of mind.
But even with today's tempting CD rates (and as much as I'd like a zero-risk return), I'm keeping all my money elsewhere. I review savings accounts and CDs for a living, and here's why I'm not opening any CDs in 2026.
1. I don't love locking up my money
I've never liked the idea of not being able to touch my own money. With a CD, that's the deal you're signing up for. Your cash is committed for the full term, and pulling it out early means paying penalties.
I'm at a stage in life where it's very difficult to predict what the next two to three years will look like. Heck, I don't really even know what the next six to 12 months will bring for me and my family. We might buy a second car soon. We're talking about having another kid -- maybe. Also taking an extended holiday (if a good travel deal pops up).
So, I want my savings to be fully accessible if we decide to jump on any of these plans. Cash stuck in a CD can't help me with any of that. So I keep everything in a high-yield savings account that's fully liquid.
2. Savings accounts are paying almost as much anyway
Right now, the best high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are paying around 3.50% to 4.00% APY. That top end is right on the heels of the best CD rates of 4.15%.
Here's what that APY difference means in earnings over a year.
|Balance
|CD at 4.15% APY
|HYSA at 4.00% APY
|Extra From the CD
|$10,000
|$415
|$400
|$15
|$25,000
|$1,038
|$1,000
|$38
|$50,000
|$2,075
|$2,000
|$75
|$100,000
|$4,150
|$4,000
|$150
Even on a $100,000 balance, that 0.15% rate gap works out to just $150 difference over a full year (or about $12.50 per month).
Of course, savings rates are variable -- and CDs are locked in. So the gap in APYs could change later this year or next. But as of now, I don't see a big enough premium to entice me to lock up my money.
Right now I use the Happen Bank LevelUp Savings account as my main spot for keeping cash liquid. It earns a 4.00% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits.
Happen Bank LevelUp Savings
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
- Competitive APY
- No fees
- Easy ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- Requires you to make monthly deposits to earn the best APY
- ACH outbound transfers limited to $10,000 per day for some accounts
- No branch access; online only
The Happen Bank LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.
3. My long-term money has somewhere better to be
Some investors might be considering long-term CDs to lock in a rate for 5, 10, or even 20 years. Treasury bonds are a kind of similar option, paying in the 4% to 5% range right now.
This sounds nice if you're nervous about the economy down the road and want a guaranteed return. But I'm way more optimistic about the future, and am willing to take on more risk for a higher return.
For me, my long-term savings are all invested in stocks and index funds. Since I won't be touching the money for another few decades (I'm only 41 and still have a while before retirement), even if there are big downturns in the market I still have time to recover.
The bottom line
I'm skipping CDs in 2026 because I'd rather have flexibility on my short-term cash and real growth on my long-term money. Plus, as of right now the top savings accounts and top CDs offer almost identical APYs.
Your situation might land somewhere else, and that's fine. If you're retired and want steady, predictable income, bonds or a CD ladder can be a smart piece of the plan.
But if you're still building wealth, you probably want your cash within reach. I'd start with an account that pays well and lets you move. Compare the top high-yield savings accounts here and put your savings to work today.
Our Research Expert
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