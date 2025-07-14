Why I'm Not Opening Any CDs in July 2025 -- Even With Rates Over 4%

CD rates have fallen a little this year, but they're still looking pretty good for shorter terms. A few banks out there are offering 1-year CDs with APYs in the 4.00% range. Not bad at all…

But honestly, I'm not touching CDs right now. Because I've already got a system that works better for me and my money goals.

Here's what I'm doing instead.

My short-term cash lives in a high-yield savings account

For any money that I need quick access to -- like for emergencies, travel, or a new surfboard (hey, priorities) -- I keep it all in a high-yield savings account (HYSA).

Right now, I'm earning a 4.00% APY without locking up a single dollar.

Sure, I could earn a tiny bit more from a short-term CD. And I am exposed to rate cuts with an HYSA. But honestly, I'm happy forfeiting those few extra dollars in interest to have my money accessible any time.

I keep about $25,000 in my HYSA. At my current rate that earns me almost $1,000 in interest each year. I'm happy with that!