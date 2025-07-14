Why I'm Not Opening Any CDs in July 2025 -- Even With Rates Over 4%
CD rates have fallen a little this year, but they're still looking pretty good for shorter terms. A few banks out there are offering 1-year CDs with APYs in the 4.00% range. Not bad at all…
But honestly, I'm not touching CDs right now. Because I've already got a system that works better for me and my money goals.
Here's what I'm doing instead.
My short-term cash lives in a high-yield savings account
For any money that I need quick access to -- like for emergencies, travel, or a new surfboard (hey, priorities) -- I keep it all in a high-yield savings account (HYSA).
Right now, I'm earning a 4.00% APY without locking up a single dollar.
Sure, I could earn a tiny bit more from a short-term CD. And I am exposed to rate cuts with an HYSA. But honestly, I'm happy forfeiting those few extra dollars in interest to have my money accessible any time.
I keep about $25,000 in my HYSA. At my current rate that earns me almost $1,000 in interest each year. I'm happy with that!
My long-term money is invested for growth
My company offers a great 401(k) plan (with a 6% match -- woot woot!) Inside my 401(k), all my contributions go straight into a total stock market index fund.
Over the long term, broad stock market index funds perform really well. The S&P 500 has historically averaged around 10% growth per year. And while I'm not expecting to achieve that exact same performance in future years, I'm pretty confident I'll crush any return from CDs or savings products.
I know stocks can be volatile. They go up, they go down… and sometimes I look at my balance and poop my pants. But that's when I remember all that money is locked up until I'm 59 1/2 anyway. So I'm not sweating short-term swings. I'm playing the long game.
Aggressive saving and investing today can pay off massively in retirement.
IRAs and brokerage accounts, too
For most people, a 401(k) is hands-down one of the best tools for building retirement savings. If you have access to one -- prioritize it!
But they're not the only great option out there.
My wife and I both contribute to Roth IRAs, and we also invest regularly through a plain old brokerage account.
IRAs come with many of the same tax advantages as a 401(k). And for anyone who doesn't have access to a workplace plan (or want a bit more investment flexibility), they're a great first step.
In 2025 you can put up to $7,000 in an IRA (or $8,000 if you're 50 or older), and let that money grow tax-advantaged over time.
Another even more flexible option is a regular brokerage account. You won't get the same tax breaks, but there's basically unlimited potential with brokerage accounts.
CDs just don't fit my plan
Could I squeeze a few extra bucks by opening a CD instead of keeping cash in my savings account? Maybe. But the extra interest wouldn't move the needle much for me.
And for my long-term goals, I'm investing more aggressively with index funds inside of retirement accounts.
CDs just don't have a spot in my plan right now. Maybe someday they'll make sense. But for 2025 I'm happily skipping 'em.
