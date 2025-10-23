Why I'm Putting My $25,000 in an HYSA Instead of a CD

A buddy of mine just opened a 1-year CD and was stoked about locking in a 4.00% APY. That's a great deal, and I'm happy for him. But personally, I'm not jumping on the CD train -- even with more Fed rate cuts likely coming soon.

I've got about $25,000 in cash sitting in a high-yield savings account (HYSA) earning almost the same rate. Even though CDs might earn me slightly more, the flexibility of an HYSA fits my life better right now.

Here's how I'm thinking about it.

Why I'm not choosing a CD

The main thing that bugs me about CDs is the commitment. You've gotta lock up your cash for six months, a year, or however long the term is. And if you touch the money early, there's a penalty.

I get that CDs have a locked-in interest rate, which is good in times when the Fed is cutting rates (like right now).

But my HYSA is still earning a killer rate -- it's 3.75% APY as of today. A comparable top 12-month CD rate is floating around 4.00%. That's only a 0.25% difference.

On $25,000, that's around $62.50 more in interest over an entire year. Honestly, I'm cool leaving that on the table if it means I can pull my cash anytime I want, without any questions asked.