Why I'm Still Telling All My Friends to Ditch Their Chase Savings Accounts in 2025

I love my friends, but some of them are still keeping thousands of dollars in Chase savings accounts earning 0.01% APY. That's basically zero.

If you haven't moved your savings yet, it's time. Right now, top high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are paying around 4.00% APY, and you can open one in just minutes.

I switched earlier this year, and I'm never going back. Here's why I keep telling everyone I know to ditch their Chase account and do the same.

You could be missing out on hundreds a year

The difference between 0.01% and 4.25% doesn't sound huge until you do the math over a one-year period.