Why I'm Telling All My Friends to Ditch Their Chase Savings Accounts This Year

It's 2025, and I still have loved ones saving money with big banks like Chase. That means they're still earning just 0.01% APY on their savings -- practically nothing.

Luckily, there's an easy way to earn more -- much more. Right now, top high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are offering 3.80% APY or higher, meaning you can literally earn 380 times more interest by switching.

I made the move myself a few months ago, and I'm never looking back. Here's why I'm telling all my friends and family to do the same.

Get hundreds more a year for moving your money

Depending on how much you keep in savings, an HYSA can earn you hundreds of dollars a year in interest. Compare that to what you get with Chase, and there's no contest: