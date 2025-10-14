Why Keeping Your Checking and Savings in One Place Could Be the Smartest Money Move You Make This Year
If you've ever had to shuffle money between banks just to cover a bill, you know how chaotic it can get. Between slow transfers, scattered balances, and missed interest, managing multiple accounts can start to feel like a full-time job.
But there's a surprisingly simple fix, and it might be the smartest money move you make this year. Combining checking and savings under one roof means faster transfers and a clear view of your balance in real time.
The best part is you don't have to give up strong yields or modern features to keep things simple. Below are two checking and savings combos that make it easy to spend, save, and grow all in one place.
1. SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC)
SoFi Checking and Savings
- Competitive APY on both Savings and Checking
- No monthly account fee
- Welcome bonus up to $300 (direct deposit required)
- ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured (up to $3M with opt-in to SoFi Insured Deposit Program)
- Early access to direct deposits
- Tools to help you track savings goals
- Combo account only; no stand-alone savings or checking
- Maximum Savings APY requires direct deposit
- No branch access; online only
- Overdraft protection requires monthly direct deposit minimum
For those who plan to set up direct deposit with their new account, we think SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is hard to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- which is a rare perk. Plus, new customers earn a bonus of up to $300 with eligible direct deposit. Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships.
If you like everything connected and digital, this one just makes sense. SoFi® combines checking and savings inside one sleek app, so there's nothing to link or manage separately. You can set up direct deposit, move money instantly, and track your spending and savings side by side.
For anyone who prefers automation -- deposits that run on schedule, transfers that happen without a second thought -- this setup keeps your money moving and earning with no monthly fees or minimums. It's built for people who want to simplify without giving up strong returns.
2. Axos ONE® Checking + Savings
Axos ONE®
- Earn a competitive APY on checking and savings
- Pay no monthly maintenance or account fees
- No cap on how much you can save
- Access to fee-free ATM network
- Extra conditions required to earn the advertised rate
- No physical branches for in-person help
The Axos ONE® bundle makes your money work overtime – all under one roof. Meet the direct deposit and balance requirements, and you’ll earn up to 4.51% APY on savings and up to 0.51% APY on checking, some of the highest rates we’ve seen lately. There are no physical branches, but you can still access cash easily through a network of over 95,000 fee-free ATMs. It’s a simple, high-reward setup that actually pays off.
The Annual Percentage Yield (APY) is accurate as of 10/01/2025. The base and promotional interest rate and corresponding APY for Axos ONE® Checking is variable and is set at our discretion. The base and promotional interest rate and corresponding APY for Axos ONE® Savings is variable and is set at our discretion. Axos ONE® Savings is a tiered variable rate account. Axos ONE® Checking is a non-tiered variable rate account. Interest rates may change as often as daily without prior notice. Fees may reduce earnings.
Promotional terms and conditions are subject to change or removal without notice. Incentive may be taxable and reported on IRS Form 1099-MISC. Consult your tax advisor. After the accounts are opened, the amount of incentive earned will depend on meeting the additional requirements outlined below.
The Axos ONE® Checking account will earn a base rate of 0.00% APY. The Axos ONE® Savings account will earn a base rate of up to 1.00% APY. Axos ONE® accounts are eligible to receive a promotional APY for each statement cycle where the promotional criteria are met during the Qualification Period. To receive the promotional APY on both Axos ONE® Checking and Axos ONE® Savings, the Axos ONE® Checking account must meet both of the requirements in either Option 1 or Option 2 below during the Qualification Period:
Option 1
- Your Axos ONE® Checking account has received monthly qualifying direct deposits of at least $1,500 in total.
- The average daily balance of your Axos ONE® Checking account is at least $1,500.
Option 2
- Your Axos ONE® Checking account has received monthly qualifying deposits of at least $5,000 in total.
- The average daily balance of your Axos ONE® Checking account is at least $5,000.
If both of the requirements in either Option 1 or Option 2 above are met during the Qualification Period:
- The Axos ONE® Checking account will earn a promotional rate of 0.51% APY for the statement cycle in which the requirements are met.
- The Axos ONE® Savings account will earn a promotional rate of up to 4.51% APY for the statement cycle in which the requirements are met.
The Qualification Period begins on the first business day of the month and runs through the 25th of the month. If the 25th of the month is followed by a non-business day, the average daily balance will be calculated including the following non-business day(s). Any qualifying deposits or qualifying direct deposits received after the 25th of the month will count toward the next Qualification Period. The Qualification Period for new accounts will begin on the day the account is approved. New accounts opened on or after the 25th of the month will be eligible to earn the promotional APY starting in the following month.
A direct deposit is an electronic deposit of your paycheck or government benefits, such as Social Security, Disability, etc. International paychecks, international government benefits, other deposits (i.e., online banking transfers, ATM and mobile check deposits, etc.), or person-to-person payments are not considered a direct deposit.
Qualifying deposits only include deposits from the following eligible sources: (i) ACH transfers from external accounts, (ii) inbound wire transfers from external accounts, (iii) check deposits. Qualifying deposits do not include: (i) transfers internal to the bank (i.e., transfers between an account holder’s Checking and/or Savings account), (ii) interest payments, (iii) promotional bonuses, (iv) credits, reversals, and refunds.
Both accounts must be in an open and active status on the 25th of the month and on the date the interest is paid to receive the promotional APY for that statement cycle. If either account closes during the Qualification Period, neither account will be eligible to earn the promotional APY for that statement cycle. Account transactions may take one or more business days from the transaction date to post to the account.
If SoFi® is the set-it-and-forget-it option, Axos ONE® is the optimizer's pick. Its all-in-one structure rewards everyday activity -- like setting up direct deposit or using your debit card -- with higher yields. It takes a little more engagement, but for people who like to make their money work harder, it's one of the most rewarding combos out there.
Everything lives in one app, transfers are fast, and your balance is FDIC-insured. It's a smart fit if you like seeing effort pay off and don't mind a few extra steps to maximize your return.
Which combo fits your banking style?
The best setup really depends on how you like to manage money.
If you value automation and simplicity, SoFi® delivers seamless banking that runs itself in the background. If you're more hands-on and like earning extra rewards for everyday activity, Axos ONE® can help you push your savings even further.
Either way, both take the guesswork out of money management -- fewer logins, faster transfers, and a clear picture of your cash at all times.
Make your next smart money move
You don't need five different banks to stay organized. One account combo can simplify your finances, strengthen your savings habits, and help every dollar work a little harder.
Ready to simplify your banking? See our full list of the best checking and savings account combos of 2025.
