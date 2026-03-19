Why Millions of Americans Intentionally Get Big Tax Refunds

Financial experts often say large tax refunds aren't ideal.

From a purely financial standpoint, they're right. A big refund usually means you overpaid taxes during the year.

But millions of Americans intentionally structure their taxes this way. And they do it for a surprisingly practical reason.

For many households, a tax refund functions like a forced savings account.

Why tax refunds feel like free money

When a large refund hits your checking account, suddenly there's a few thousand dollars available all at once. For many families, it's the biggest single deposit they receive all year.

But the refund isn't extra income.

It simply means you paid more in taxes throughout the year than you actually owed.

The IRS is returning money that was withheld from your paychecks.

Why some people prefer this system

Even though large refunds aren't financially optimal, many people like the system.

Saving money consistently throughout the year can be difficult. When money sits in checking accounts, it often gets spent. So people purposely have the government withhold more money in taxes than is required.

That way it's impossible for them to spend it until months later when the refund arrives as a lump sum.

What people actually do with their refunds

For many households, that refund plays an important role in their finances. Common uses include:

Paying off credit card balances

Building an emergency fund

Catching up on bills

Covering major expenses like car repairs or travel

For some families, the refund becomes their annual financial reset.

It's not technically new money, but receiving it all at once can make it easier to use for meaningful goals.

The ideal tax outcome

Financial planners often say the ideal scenario is to neither owe a large tax bill nor receive a large refund.

That means your withholding matches your actual tax liability as closely as possible, and allows you to keep more of your income throughout the year instead of waiting for it to be returned at tax time.

The downside is opportunity cost. When too much tax is withheld from each paycheck, that money isn't available during the year to pay bills or earn interest in a high-yield savings account.

The bigger picture

It doesn't matter what any financial advisor says is "right" if it doesn't work for you in practice. Getting a big tax refund means you have less money available during the year, but if that's the only way you can save some money, then it's really important.

You know yourself better than anyone else. Do what works for you. Saving money is more important than trying to optimize it.

Once you have some savings, make sure it's working for you. Earn 10x the national average savings rate in one of today's top high-yield savings accounts.