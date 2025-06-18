Why Now Is the Time to Lock in a 4.50% CD Rate

If you've been holding off on opening a certificate of deposit (CD), this may be your last window to lock in a rate around 4.50% on a short term (those of a year or less).

CD yields have been unusually high for more than a year now, thanks to the Fed's aggressive fight against inflation. But the economy is shifting fast. And once the Fed starts cutting rates, CD yields will almost certainly follow.

I've covered personal finance and savings products for years, and we've seen this exact pattern before. When rates fall, they fall quickly -- and the best CD deals disappear with them.

Rate cuts are on the horizon

The Federal Reserve cut rates three times in 2024, and the market now expects at least one rate cut by the end of 2025.

Once that happens, banks won't need to offer eye-popping CD rates to stay competitive. It's hard to know exactly when the Fed will make a move, but it's crucial to act before then.

Why 4.50% is still a solid deal

A 4.50% APY may not sound as flashy as the 5.50% rates we saw in late 2023 -- but let's be honest, those were unicorns.

Right now, 4.50% is still beating inflation and outpaces some of the best high-yield savings accounts. And unlike a high-yield savings account, a CD rate is locked in for the full term. No surprises, no fluctuations.

That can be a big plus if you're setting aside money for a short-term goal -- like a home down payment, a wedding, or even just building a stable emergency fund.