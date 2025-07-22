Why Now Might Be Your Last Chance to Lock in 4.00%+ APY With a CD

CD rates have come down in 2025, but they're still near the highest levels we've seen since before the Great Recession. Many still pay APYs north of 4.00%.

These rates may not last much longer, though.

The Federal Reserve has left interest rates unchanged so far this year. Markets are expecting more of the same at the Fed's next meeting, which wraps up on July 30. But inflation is cooling off, and most analysts agree that the Fed is likely to cut rates before the end of 2025.

If that happens, CD rates will almost certainly drop as well. Sometimes banks even lower their rates before an expected interest rate cut.

So if you've been thinking about opening a CD, now might be the time to act.

Why open a CD?

CDs are a safe way to grow your money over a set period of time -- usually anywhere from 3 months to 5 years. They're FDIC insured (up to $250,000 per person, per bank), and their interest rate is fixed, which is appealing when rates are expected to fall.

Here are some good reasons to open a CD today.

You want to lock in a high APY

If interest rates fall, a CD could keep your cash growing while other people's savings begin to stagnate. Many of the best high-yield savings accounts have APYs around 4.00% or higher now, but those rates could drop at any time.