Why the Average American's Savings Account Is Losing Money

Right now, inflation is around 2.4%. Meanwhile, the average savings account pays just 0.38% APY. (It's even worse for checking accounts which average a pitiful 0.07%.)

Basically, for the average saver, inflation is eating at cash value faster than interest is being earned. This results in a net loss each and every month.

But here's the good news. Simply moving cash from an average account to an above average account means it can outpace inflation and keep growing. Some of the top savings accounts are paying near 4.00% APY -- that's 10x more interest than average!

Why earning less than 1% interest is costing you

Let's break this down with numbers…

If you park $10,000 in a checking account at the national average rate (0.07%), you'll earn about $7 in interest in one year. Not seven percent. Just seven dollars.

In an average savings account at 0.38%, you'd earn about $38.

But inflation at 2.4% would eat away $240 in purchasing power over that same year. So in both cases, your money is worth less at the end of the year.

Earn up to 4.00% with a high-yield savings account

Right now, many of the top high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) pay upwards of 4.00% APY.

At that rate, your money not only outpaces inflation, it earns meaningful interest on your cash.

Using the same $10,000 example, a 4.00% HYSA would earn you around $400 in a year. Here's a comparison with the average savings and checking interest rates: