Why You Should Upgrade Your Savings Account in 2026
If you're still saving your money in a traditional savings account in 2026, you're doing it wrong.
That's because right now, the average savings account's interest rate is just 0.39%, according to the Federal Reserve. That comes out to just $39 a year in interest on a $10,000 balance -- enough to buy a nice meal or two, and not much else.
If you want to earn more -- hundreds more -- now's the time to upgrade to a high-yield savings account (HYSA) from an online bank. Here's how they work, plus two of my favorite HYSAs available today.
Supercharge your savings with an HYSA
Right now, top HYSAs are offering 4.00% APY or higher -- 10 times higher than the national average, just for making one simple switch.
Here's how much you can make with different amounts in the bank:
|Balance
|Top HYSAs (4.00%)
|National Average (0.39%)
|$20,000
|$800
|$78
|$10,000
|$400
|$39
|$5,000
|$200
|$19.50
HYSAs win in a landslide.
HYSAs aren't just better from an earnings perspective, though. Just like your traditional bank account, HYSAs are FDIC-insured up to $250,000, which means your money's totally protected from bank failure. And the best ones come with other sweet perks like:
- Early paycheck access
- No-fee overdraft coverage
- No monthly fees
- No minimum deposit requirements
Want to start earning hundreds more on your savings now? Check out our full list of the best high-yield savings accounts available today.
My two favorite HYSAs out there now
1. SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC)
For me, the SoFi Checking and Savings account (Member FDIC) is the king of the HYSA hill. I opened a SoFi® account myself about a year ago, and I've been loving it ever since. It comes with:
- Annual percentage yield (APY) on savings of up to 4.00%
- Limited-time offer: Earn $50 or $300 and +0.70% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply.
- Up to $50 in no-fee overdraft coverage
- Access to paychecks up to two days early
- No monthly fees or minimum deposits
The APY alone makes SoFi® a strong choice. Add in perks like the welcome bonus and $50 in no-fee overdraft coverage, and it becomes a no-brainer.
SoFi Checking and Savings
Earn up to 4.00% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.30% APY as of 12/23/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking and Savings account and pay the $10 SoFi Plus subscription every 30 days OR receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 3/30/26. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
- Competitive APY on both Savings and Checking
- No monthly account fee
- Welcome bonus up to $300 (direct deposit required)
- ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured (up to $3M with opt-in to SoFi Insured Deposit Program)
- Early access to direct deposits
- Tools to help you track savings goals
- Combo account only; no stand-alone savings or checking
- Maximum Savings APY requires direct deposit
- No branch access; online only
- Overdraft protection requires monthly direct deposit minimum
For those who plan to set up direct deposit with their new account, we think SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is hard to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- which is a rare perk. Plus, new customers earn a bonus of up to $300 with eligible direct deposit. Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships.
2. Axos ONE®
Axos ONE® is another great choice, offering one of the highest APYs you'll find -- although it takes a bit of work to unlock it.
With an Axos ONE® account, you can earn up to 4.21% APY on savings and 0.51% APY on checking if you meet one of these two requirements:
- Receive at least $1,500 in monthly qualifying direct deposits and maintain an average daily balance above $1,500; OR
- Receive at least $5,000 in monthly qualifying deposits and keep an average daily balance above $5,000.
If you can check one of those boxes, you'll get one of the highest APYs out there. Plus, you'll also enjoy no account fees and access to paychecks up to two days early.
Axos ONE®
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
- Earn a competitive APY on checking and savings
- Pay no monthly maintenance or account fees
- No cap on how much you can save
- Access to fee-free ATM network
- Extra conditions required to earn the advertised rate
- No physical branches for in-person help
The Axos ONE® bundle makes your money work overtime – all under one roof. Meet the direct deposit and balance requirements, and you'll earn up to 4.21% APY on savings and up to 0.51% APY on checking, some of the highest rates we've seen lately. There are no physical branches, but you can still access cash easily through a network of over 95,000 fee-free ATMs. It's a simple, high-reward setup that actually pays off.
The Annual Percentage Yield (APY) is accurate as of 2/1/2026. The base and promotional interest rate and corresponding APY for Axos ONE® Checking is variable and is set at our discretion. The base and promotional interest rate and corresponding APY for Axos ONE® Savings is variable and is set at our discretion. Axos ONE® Savings is a tiered variable rate account. Axos ONE® Checking is a non-tiered variable rate account. Interest rates may change as often as daily without prior notice. Fees may reduce earnings.
Promotional terms and conditions are subject to change or removal without notice. Incentive may be taxable and reported on IRS Form 1099-MISC. Consult your tax advisor. After the accounts are opened, the amount of incentive earned will depend on meeting the additional requirements outlined below.
The Axos ONE® Checking account will earn a base rate of 0.00% APY. The Axos ONE® Savings account will earn a base rate of up to 1.00% APY.
Axos ONE® accounts are eligible to receive a promotional APY for each statement cycle where the promotional criteria are met during the Qualification Period. To receive the promotional APY on both Axos ONE® Checking and Axos ONE® Savings, the Axos ONE® Checking account must meet both of the requirements in either Option 1 or Option 2 below during the Qualification Period:
Option 1
- Your Axos ONE® Checking account has received monthly qualifying direct deposits of at least $1,500 in total.
- The average daily balance of your Axos ONE® Checking account is at least $1,500.
Option 2
- Your Axos ONE® Checking account has received monthly qualifying deposits of at least $5,000 in total.
- The average daily balance of your Axos ONE® Checking account is at least $5,000.
If both of the requirements in either Option 1 or Option 2 above are met during the Qualification Period:
- The Axos ONE® Checking account will earn a promotional rate of 0.51% APY for the statement cycle in which the requirements are met.
- The Axos ONE® Savings account will earn a promotional rate of 4.21% APY on the first $499,999.99 and 4.01% APY on any additional balance for the statement cycle in which the requirements are met
The Qualification Period begins on the first business day of the month and runs through the 25th of the month. If the 25th of the month is followed by a non-business day, the average daily balance will be calculated including the following non-business day(s). Any qualifying deposits or qualifying direct deposits received after the 25th of the month will count toward the next Qualification Period. The Qualification Period for new accounts will begin on the day the account is approved. New accounts opened on or after the 25th of the month will be eligible to earn the promotional APY starting in the following month.
A direct deposit is an electronic ACH deposit of your paycheck or government benefits, such as Social Security, Disability, etc. International paychecks, international government benefits, other deposits (i.e., real time payments, online banking transfers, ATM and mobile check deposits, etc.), or person-to-person payments are not considered a direct deposit.
Qualifying deposits only include deposits from the following eligible sources: (i) ACH transfers from external accounts, (ii) inbound wire transfers from external accounts, (iii) mobile check deposits, (iv) real time payments. Qualifying deposits do not include: (i) transfers internal to the bank (i.e., transfers between an account holder's Checking and/or Savings account), (ii) interest payments, (iii) promotional bonuses, (iv) credits, reversals, and refunds, (v) ATM deposits.
Both accounts must be in an open and active status on the 25th of the month and on the date the interest is paid to receive the promotional APY for that statement cycle. If either account closes during the Qualification Period, neither account will be eligible to earn the promotional APY for that statement cycle. Account transactions may take one or more business days from the transaction date to post to the account.
