Why You Should Upgrade Your Savings Account in 2026

I switched my personal savings account late last year. Now I'm earning a 4.00 APY, I don't pay any monthly fees, and I can move money in or out whenever I want with just a few taps.

Switching banks used to be a hassle, but not anymore. With today's digital transfers and streamlined apps, upgrading your savings account is a 10-minute task, and 100% worth it.

Here's why I think everyone should open a new savings account in 2026.

Snag a better APY (it could be 400x higher)

Right now, many of the nation's largest banks are still offering just 0.01% APY on simple savings and checking accounts. That's $1 of interest per year for every $10,000 you've saved.

Meanwhile, top high-yield savings accounts are paying close to 4.00% APY. And many have no fees, no minimum balance requirements, and the same federal protection (FDIC insured up to $250,000 per depositor, per bank).

Here's the difference:

$10,000 in a typical big-bank account at 0.01% = $1.00 in interest over 12 months

$10,000 in a top HYSA at 4.00% = around $400 in interest

If you've got money sitting in a low-rate account right now that you don't plan on using right away (like emergency funds, home down payment savings, etc.) a high-yield account is the best place to store it.