Will CD Rates Fall After the Fed's June 17-18 Meeting?

As of today, interest rate traders see a 99% chance that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates unchanged at its June 17-18 meeting next week, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. But what does that mean for the CD market?

In short, it means that banks probably won't cut certificate of deposit (CD) rates right away. But there's still a good chance that the Fed will decrease interest rates later this year -- and if that happens, CD rates will likely follow.

Here's what you need to know about when to lock in your CD rate.

CD rates largely follow the Fed

CD rates are tied closely to the Fed's actions. That means when the Fed cuts rates, banks usually lower their APYs on CDs and other products.

Right now, some of the best CD rates can be found on short-term CDs of a year or less, with APYs reaching as high as 4.60%.

Some top CDs have no minimum deposit requirement, while others may require as much as $5,000 to open, so it's a good idea to read the fine print. CD rates right now are still among the highest rates we've seen in years, but they may not last if the Fed starts implementing cuts.