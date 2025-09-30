Will Social Security, Medicare, and Other Benefits Stop in a Government Shutdown?

If Congress fails to pass a budget, most federal benefits including Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid continue to flow. Payments for retirement, disability, and healthcare coverage aren't cut off during a shutdown.

But that doesn't mean everything runs normally. A shutdown can create serious delays and headaches for people who need support.

What keeps going

Social Security checks: Retirement, disability, and survivor benefits keep arriving because they're funded through permanent appropriations.

Medicare and Medicaid: Health coverage continues, and providers still get reimbursed.

Veterans' benefits: Monthly payments generally continue.

If you depend on these core programs, you don't need to worry about the money stopping.

What slows down

Even if payments are protected, shutdowns strain agency staff:

Customer service delays. Expect longer hold times with the Social Security Administration and Medicare help lines.

New claims and appeals. Processing slows, so benefits can take longer to start.

Paperwork and card replacements. Anything administrative could get backed up.

Other programs like SNAP usually keep running with short-term funding, but WIC (Women, Infants, and Children) is more vulnerable and could see interruptions if the shutdown drags on.

How to prepare

Households depending on benefits can still take steps now:

Build a small cash buffer in case of delays. Parking money in a high-yield savings account means you'll earn interest while it sits.

Handle paperwork early: Don't wait to file a new claim or request a card replacement.

Keep backup options open, like a 0% intro APR credit card, to bridge short-term gaps without interest charges.

Compare the best high-yield savings accounts here to strengthen your emergency cushion before a potential Washington gridlock creates new delays.

The bottom line

Your Social Security and Medicare benefits don't stop during a shutdown. The bigger risk is disruption: slower service, delayed approvals, and added stress. Preparing now with cash reserves and flexible credit can help you stay in control, no matter how long Congress drags its feet.