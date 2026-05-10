You Might Not Believe How Much $5,000 Would Earn in a 6-Month CD Now

CD rates have been decent for a few years now, and a 6-month term sounds like an easy, low-risk move. Here's the earnings you could expect based on today's APYs.

If you put $5,000 into a 6-month CD at today's top rate of around 3.50% APY, you'd earn roughly $87 in interest when the term ends. It's not a jaw-dropping figure -- but it's also $87 more than you'd earn leaving that money in a checking account earning next to nothing.

The real question isn't whether $87 sounds exciting. It's whether a CD is the right fit for your cash in the first place.

How the math works on a 6-month CD

A CD pays a fixed interest rate for a set term. At the end of the term, you get your original deposit back plus the interest earned.

Today's top CDs are paying around 3.50% APY for 6-month CD terms. Here's what the earnings would look like on a $5,000 deposit, and some higher balances: