You Might Not Believe How Much $5,000 Would Earn in a 6-Month CD Now
CD rates have been decent for a few years now, and a 6-month term sounds like an easy, low-risk move. Here's the earnings you could expect based on today's APYs.
If you put $5,000 into a 6-month CD at today's top rate of around 3.50% APY, you'd earn roughly $87 in interest when the term ends. It's not a jaw-dropping figure -- but it's also $87 more than you'd earn leaving that money in a checking account earning next to nothing.
The real question isn't whether $87 sounds exciting. It's whether a CD is the right fit for your cash in the first place.
How the math works on a 6-month CD
A CD pays a fixed interest rate for a set term. At the end of the term, you get your original deposit back plus the interest earned.
Today's top CDs are paying around 3.50% APY for 6-month CD terms. Here's what the earnings would look like on a $5,000 deposit, and some higher balances:
|Deposit
|Interest Earned
|$5,000
|$87
|$10,000
|$173
|$25,000
|$434
Some banks also offer less common terms -- for example, a 9-month CD -- that can come with slightly higher promotional rates. Synchrony Bank, our 2026 pick for Best Bank for CDs, currently offers a 9 Mo. CD at 4.00% APY, which would push that $5,000 to around $149 in interest over the term.
When a 6-month CD makes sense
A 6-month CD is a reasonable fit if you have a specific, near-term goal. Think: a vacation fund you're building toward summer, a car down payment you're not quite ready to use, or an emergency reserve you want to grow without touching.
It's also a popular starting point for CD laddering -- the strategy of spreading deposits across multiple terms so some money is always coming due. Our 2026 Best Bank for CDs, Synchrony Bank, earned that award in part because of its wide range of CD terms and consistently competitive rates, which makes it a solid place to start comparing options.
How CD rates compare to HYSAs right now
For a lot of savers, the better question isn't just what a CD pays -- it's whether locking money up is even worth it compared to a high-yield savings account.
Right now, the top HYSAs are offering rates in the same ballpark as 6-month CDs, around 3.50%-4.00% APY at some online banks. And unlike a CD, an HYSA keeps your money fully accessible with no early withdrawal penalties.
The Federal Reserve hasn't signaled any imminent rate cuts, so a dramatic drop in savings rates overnight seems unlikely in the near term. If flexibility matters to you, a high-yield savings account is a reasonable way to earn a competitive rate without locking anything in.
See today's best high-yield savings account rates.
Our Foolish take
A 6-month CD at 3.50% APY will earn around $87 in interest at today's top rates -- nothing dramatic. But that's meaningfully better than money sitting in a traditional checking or savings account earning close to nothing.
If you have cash you know you won't need for six months, a CD is a simple, low-effort way to put it to work.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresSynchrony Financial is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.