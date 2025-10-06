Your $10,000 in Savings With Bank of America Is Doing You Zero Favors. How to Earn $300 More a Year

Keeping your money in a Bank of America savings account might seem like a great move. It's a known, trusted, reliable brand -- what could go wrong?

That's all true. The only problem is that with Bank of America, most people earn next to nothing in interest. I'm talking 0.01% APY for most customers -- which means they're getting exactly $1 in interest a year for every $10,000 they keep in their account.

On the other hand, top high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are offering APYs of 3.80% or higher -- meaning that same $10,000 could be earning you $380 or more.

Here's what to know, and how to make a change today.

Even Bank of America's max APY can't compete

Most Bank of America customers earn just 0.01% APY -- but even top customers are getting a terrible deal.

Bank of America's top savings tier, Diamond Honors, requires a daily account balance of at least $1 million. If you can manage that, you'll earn a measly 0.04% APY -- 10 times lower than the national average of 0.40%.

Here's how much you can earn with different accounts: