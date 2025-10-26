Your $20,000 at Wells Fargo Isn't Making You Any Richer. How to Make $800 More

Wells Fargo was the only bank I'd ever saved with -- until recently, when I realized I was earning just 0.01% annual percentage yield (APY) on my cash.

That means I was getting exactly $2 a year in interest on a $20,000 balance. Not great.

I dumped Wells Fargo a few months ago for a high-yield savings account (HYSA), and I highly recommend you do the same. Right now, top HYSAs are earning 4.00% or higher, which means you can earn $800 a year in interest on $20,000 in savings -- all without lifting a finger.

Here's how easy it is to switch accounts and supercharge your savings.

Wells Fargo vs. HYSAs: There's no contest

With a top HYSA, you can earn literally 400 times more in interest than you are with Wells Fargo. Here's how much you'd make with different balance amounts: