Your Chase Savings Account Could Be Costing You a New Pair of AirPods Every Year. Here's How

Still keeping your money in a Chase savings account? You could be missing out on a new pair of AirPods every year.

Allow me to explain.

Chase's standard savings account pays just 0.01% annual percentage yield (APY). The national average savings rate is 0.38%, according to the Federal Reserve, meaning Chase is well below what you should expect.

Meanwhile, some of today's top high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are offering 3.80% APY or more -- literally 380 times higher than Chase. I made the switch from a traditional savings account to an HYSA a few months ago, and I can say for sure that I'm never going back.

Here's how much you can earn with a high-yield savings account, and how easy it is to make the switch.

One switch could earn you hundreds a year

Let's say you have $10,000 in savings. With Chase's 0.01% APY, you'd earn exactly $1 in interest for the entire year.

Move that same $10,000 to an HYSA with a 3.80% APY, and you'd earn $380 in a year -- enough to cover a new pair of AirPods, with more than a hundred dollars left over.

Even smaller balances can earn much more. For example: