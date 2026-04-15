Your High-Yield Savings Account Is Probably Paying You Less Than It Did Last Year. Here's What to Do
Late last year, I switched savings accounts. My old bank kept quietly cutting its rate after I signed up -- not all at once, but consistently enough that I eventually looked up and realized I was no longer earning anything close to the top anymore. So I moved my money.
I currently earn 4.00% APY on a balance that averages around $25,000. If that rate dropped to 3.00%, I'd earn roughly $250 less in interest over the course of a year. Not catastrophic -- but real money for doing the exact same thing: nothing.
If you haven't checked your savings rate lately, now's a good time.
Why savings APYs have been dropping
Savings account rates don't move in a vacuum. They generally track the federal funds rate, which the Fed has been cutting slowly since late 2024. When benchmark rates fall, most banks follow by lowering the APYs they offer on high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs).
That being said, banks don't all move in sync. Each institution sets its own rate based on its business model, deposit goals, and competitive strategy. Some banks maintain high rates consistently to attract new customers and keep existing ones. Others might have a short-term promotion with high APYs, then drift quietly downward over time as existing account holders aren't actively shopping around much.
The main takeaway is that the bank that led the pack 12 months ago might be middling today.
What the top HYSAs are paying right now
The best high-yield savings accounts today are paying somewhere between 3.20% and 4.00% APY. That range is meaningfully higher than the national average, which is currently 0.39% per the FDIC.
Here's what the difference looks like in dollars after a year, at different account balances:
|Balance
|Interest Earned (0.39% APY)
|Interest Earned (3.00% APY)
|Interest Earned (4.00% APY)
|$5,000
|$20
|$150
|$200
|$10,000
|$39
|$300
|$400
|$25,000
|$98
|$750
|$1,000
|$50,000
|$195
|$1,500
|$2,000
Important note: Before chasing the highest APY number, check the requirements and account terms. Some accounts require a minimum balance to earn the advertised rate. Others have direct deposit conditions or monthly transaction thresholds. A 4.00% APY that requires a $25,000 minimum and three monthly transfers is a different product than a straightforward 4.00% with no strings attached.
Personally, I use a LendingClub LevelUp Savings account for my savings right now. It has no monthly account fees, no minimums, and easy requirements to unlock the top rate (4.00% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits).
LendingClub LevelUp Savings
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
- Competitive APY
- No fees
- Easy ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- Requires you to make monthly deposits to earn the best APY
- ACH outbound transfers limited to $10,000 per day for some accounts
- No branch access; online only
The LendingClub LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.
How to know if switching makes sense
Not everyone needs to move. Here's a simple way to think about it.
If your current rate is above 3.50% and there are no unusual requirements attached, you're in a reasonable spot. Keep an eye on it, but no urgent action is needed.
If your rate has drifted toward or below 3.00% -- especially if you've held the account for a year or more without checking -- you're likely leaving money on the table. It's a good time to shop around for a better rate and a new account to store your cash. Most new accounts can be opened in under 10 minutes.
Right now, competitive means somewhere between 3.20% and 4.00% APY with reasonable terms. If you're earning less than that, the fix is straightforward.
Compare today's top high-yield savings accounts and start earning more on your balance.
Our Research Expert
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