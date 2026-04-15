Your High-Yield Savings Account Is Probably Paying You Less Than It Did Last Year. Here's What to Do

Published on April 15, 2026

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation. APY = Annual Percentage Yield.

Late last year, I switched savings accounts. My old bank kept quietly cutting its rate after I signed up -- not all at once, but consistently enough that I eventually looked up and realized I was no longer earning anything close to the top anymore. So I moved my money.

I currently earn 4.00% APY on a balance that averages around $25,000. If that rate dropped to 3.00%, I'd earn roughly $250 less in interest over the course of a year. Not catastrophic -- but real money for doing the exact same thing: nothing.

If you haven't checked your savings rate lately, now's a good time.

Why savings APYs have been dropping

Savings account rates don't move in a vacuum. They generally track the federal funds rate, which the Fed has been cutting slowly since late 2024. When benchmark rates fall, most banks follow by lowering the APYs they offer on high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs).

That being said, banks don't all move in sync. Each institution sets its own rate based on its business model, deposit goals, and competitive strategy. Some banks maintain high rates consistently to attract new customers and keep existing ones. Others might have a short-term promotion with high APYs, then drift quietly downward over time as existing account holders aren't actively shopping around much.

The main takeaway is that the bank that led the pack 12 months ago might be middling today.

What the top HYSAs are paying right now

The best high-yield savings accounts today are paying somewhere between 3.20% and 4.00% APY. That range is meaningfully higher than the national average, which is currently 0.39% per the FDIC.

Here's what the difference looks like in dollars after a year, at different account balances:

Balance Interest Earned (0.39% APY) Interest Earned (3.00% APY) Interest Earned (4.00% APY)
$5,000 $20 $150 $200
$10,000 $39 $300 $400
$25,000 $98 $750 $1,000
$50,000 $195 $1,500 $2,000
Data source: Author's calculations.

Important note: Before chasing the highest APY number, check the requirements and account terms. Some accounts require a minimum balance to earn the advertised rate. Others have direct deposit conditions or monthly transaction thresholds. A 4.00% APY that requires a $25,000 minimum and three monthly transfers is a different product than a straightforward 4.00% with no strings attached.

Personally, I use a LendingClub LevelUp Savings account for my savings right now. It has no monthly account fees, no minimums, and easy requirements to unlock the top rate (4.00% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits).

Rates as of Apr 15, 2026
Award Icon 2026 Award Winner

LendingClub LevelUp Savings

Open Account for LendingClub LevelUp Savings

On LendingClub's Secure Website.

Member FDIC.
4.70/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.70/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Open Account for LendingClub LevelUp Savings

On LendingClub's Secure Website.

APY
4.00% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits Rate info Circle with letter I in it. LevelUp Rate of 4.00% APY applied to full balance with $250+ in deposits in Evaluation Period. Otherwise, accounts earn Standard Rate of 3.00% APY. LevelUp Rate applies for first two statement cycles. Rates variable & subject to change at any time. See terms: https://www.lendingclub.com/legal/deposits/levelup-savings-t-and-cs
Min. To Earn APY
N/A
  • Competitive APY
  • No fees
  • Easy ATM access
  • Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
  • Requires you to make monthly deposits to earn the best APY
  • ACH outbound transfers limited to $10,000 per day for some accounts
  • No branch access; online only

The LendingClub LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.

Open a LendingClub LevelUp Savings Account

https://www.lendingclub.com/legal/deposits/levelup-savings-t-and-cs

Read Full Review

How to know if switching makes sense

Not everyone needs to move. Here's a simple way to think about it.

If your current rate is above 3.50% and there are no unusual requirements attached, you're in a reasonable spot. Keep an eye on it, but no urgent action is needed.

If your rate has drifted toward or below 3.00% -- especially if you've held the account for a year or more without checking -- you're likely leaving money on the table. It's a good time to shop around for a better rate and a new account to store your cash. Most new accounts can be opened in under 10 minutes.

Right now, competitive means somewhere between 3.20% and 4.00% APY with reasonable terms. If you're earning less than that, the fix is straightforward.

Compare today's top high-yield savings accounts and start earning more on your balance.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.