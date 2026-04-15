Your High-Yield Savings Account Is Probably Paying You Less Than It Did Last Year. Here's What to Do

Late last year, I switched savings accounts. My old bank kept quietly cutting its rate after I signed up -- not all at once, but consistently enough that I eventually looked up and realized I was no longer earning anything close to the top anymore. So I moved my money.

I currently earn 4.00% APY on a balance that averages around $25,000. If that rate dropped to 3.00%, I'd earn roughly $250 less in interest over the course of a year. Not catastrophic -- but real money for doing the exact same thing: nothing.

If you haven't checked your savings rate lately, now's a good time.

Why savings APYs have been dropping

Savings account rates don't move in a vacuum. They generally track the federal funds rate, which the Fed has been cutting slowly since late 2024. When benchmark rates fall, most banks follow by lowering the APYs they offer on high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs).

That being said, banks don't all move in sync. Each institution sets its own rate based on its business model, deposit goals, and competitive strategy. Some banks maintain high rates consistently to attract new customers and keep existing ones. Others might have a short-term promotion with high APYs, then drift quietly downward over time as existing account holders aren't actively shopping around much.

The main takeaway is that the bank that led the pack 12 months ago might be middling today.

What the top HYSAs are paying right now

The best high-yield savings accounts today are paying somewhere between 3.20% and 4.00% APY. That range is meaningfully higher than the national average, which is currently 0.39% per the FDIC.

Here's what the difference looks like in dollars after a year, at different account balances: