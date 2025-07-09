Your Savings Account Is Probably Ripping You Off

Most savings accounts actually pay you nothing. Or close to it.

Your bank takes your money, lends it out, earns a return, and generally pays you around 0.01%. Meanwhile, inflation quietly eats away at your cash, leaving you with less purchasing power every year.

Banks love that you're not paying attention.

Your money is losing value

Say you keep $20,000 in your savings account for emergencies.

At 0.01%, you'll earn $2 a year. Meanwhile, that $20,000 will buy less next year than it does today, thanks to inflation.

Many online high-yield savings accounts are paying 4.00% APY or close to it right now. On that same $20,000, that's $800 a year, for doing nothing but switching where you park your money.

Banks are cashing in on your loyalty

Big banks know you won't move your money easily. They're using your deposits to fund loans and investments, making a solid return while paying you pennies.