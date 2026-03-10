Your Savings Account Might Be Costing You Hundreds in 2026

Most Americans are earning almost nothing on their savings -- and they don't even know it.

The national average savings account rate sits at just 0.39%, according to the FDIC. But if you're banking with a big traditional bank, it's probably even worse -- we're talking 0.01% APY.

That means on a $10,000 balance, you're earning roughly $1 a year in interest. 🤮

Instead, you could be earning between 3.00% and 4.00% APY right now with an online high-yield savings account (HYSA). That same $10,000 could be earning $300 to $400 annually -- just by being in the right account.

What is your big bank actually paying you?

Here's a quick look at what that rate difference actually means in real dollars across different savings balances, over the course of a year: