Your Wells Fargo Checking Account Might Get More Expensive in November

Wells Fargo is raising the monthly service fee on its Wells Fargo Everyday Checking account from $10 to $15 and tightening one of the most common waiver rules.

As of Oct. 25, you'll need to maintain a $1,500 minimum daily balance (up from $500) to avoid the charge. The bank is also adding a new option to waive the fee if you keep $5,000 or more in combined deposit or investment balances with Wells Fargo.

Other waiver paths, like $500+ in direct deposits, being 17 to 24 years old, or having qualifying military deposits, remain unchanged.

Why it matters

A $15 monthly fee may not sound like much, but it adds up to $180 a year. That essentially wipes out the interest many people earn from a basic savings account.

If you've been keeping a low balance or only using Wells Fargo for direct deposits and bill pay, this change could eat into your savings unless you meet one of the new waiver thresholds.

A smarter alternative: SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC)

If Wells Fargo's new $15 fee feels like a step backward, SoFi® might be the forward move.

The only thing better than a high-yield savings account is one that comes with a strong checking account too. The SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) combo has earned a spot on both our Best High-Yield Savings and Best Checking Accounts lists for 2025.

This account has no monthly fees, no minimums, and early access to direct deposits. Even better, new customers can also snag a limited-time offer: Earn up to $300 and +0.70% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply.

It's all managed through SoFi®'s sleek online platform, which combines checking, savings, investing, and even personal loans under one roof. If you're comfortable with an online-only setup, it's one of the most rewarding all-in-one accounts available right now. Read our full review to learn more.