4 Best Savings Accounts for Your Tax Refund

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The average tax refund is $3,676 as of March 2026, according to Motley Fool Money research. That's a nice chunk of change -- and it deserves better than a 0.01% APY checking account.
High-yield savings accounts are paying over 3.00% right now, which means your refund could quietly earn $110+ over the next year just by sitting in the right place.
My team and I have reviewed dozens of savings accounts, and the four below are some of our favorites for making the most of your tax refund.
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Member FDIC.
4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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APY:
up to 4.00% Rate info Earn up to 4.00% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.30% APY as of 12/23/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking and Savings account and pay the $10 SoFi Plus subscription every 30 days OR receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 3/30/26. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
Min. balance to earn: $0
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Minimum Balance To Earn APY:$0
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Limited-time offer:
Earn $50 or $400 and +0.70% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply.
Earn up to 4.00% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.30% APY as of 12/23/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking and Savings account and pay the $10 SoFi Plus subscription every 30 days OR receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 3/30/26. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
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Member FDIC.
4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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3.70% Rate info Balances less than $250,000 earn 3.70%, and balances greater than $250,000 earn 3.85%.
Min. balance to earn: $0
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Minimum Balance To Earn APY:$0
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Bonus:
Special Offer
Earn $200 Bonus with qualifying activities. Terms Apply.
To earn a $200 bonus, new customers can open a savings account; deposit $30,000 or more within 30 days; and maintain at least that balance for 120 consecutive days. The bonus will be credited to your account within 60 days of meeting these requirements. Offer ends Mar. 31, 2026. Terms apply.
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SoFi Checking and Savings
Earn up to 4.00% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.30% APY as of 12/23/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking and Savings account and pay the $10 SoFi Plus subscription every 30 days OR receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 3/30/26. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
For those who plan to set up direct deposit with their new account, we think SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is hard to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- which is a rare perk. Plus, new customers earn a bonus of up to $400 with eligible direct deposit. Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships.
Why we like it: SoFi® is built for the way younger people actually bank -- everything lives in one app, there are no annoying monthly fees, and you get a checking and savings account bundled together so you're not juggling multiple logins. You will need to set up direct deposit to get the highest APY, which is always worthwhile to earn the most possible on your savings.
Who it's best for: People who want to consolidate their banking into one place and are willing to set up direct deposit to unlock the top rate. If you've been thinking about switching banks anyway, SoFi® makes a compelling case.
American Express® High Yield Savings Account
American Express High Yield Savings may not have the highest APY on our list, but it still offers a rate well above average and requires no minimum deposit to open for the highest APY². It's a good fit for those who want to save at a competitive rate while avoiding withdrawal limits or minimum balance requirements.
Open an American Express® High Yield Savings Account Account
¹The Annual Percentage Yield (APY) as advertised is accurate as of March 27, 2026. Interest rate and APY are subject to change at any time without notice before and after a High Yield Savings Account is opened. Interest Rate and APY of a Certificate of Deposit account is fixed once the account is funded.
²There is no minimum balance required to open your Account, to avoid being charged a fee, or to obtain the Annual Percentage Yield (APY) disclosed to you.
³iOS and Android only. See app store listings for operating system info.
⁴For purposes of transferring funds to or from an external bank, business days are Monday through Friday, excluding federal holidays. Transfers can be initiated 24/7 via the website or phone, but any transfers initiated after 7:00 PM Eastern Time or on non-business days will begin processing on the next business day. Funds deposited into your account may be subject to holds. See the Funds Availability section of your Consumer Deposit Account Agreement and Savings Schedules for more information.
Why we like it: American Express National Bank (Member FDIC) isn't just a credit card company -- its high-yield savings account is a sleeper hit. No minimum deposit, no monthly fees², and the Amex name behind it means you're dealing with a brand that has serious staying power. The annual percentage yield (APY) on savings is competitive¹, and the account is about as straightforward as it gets. Open it, deposit your tax refund, and let it grow.
Who it's best for: Anyone who values simplicity and brand recognition over chasing the absolute highest rate. If you already have an Amex card and want to keep your financial life tidy, this is a natural fit.
Barclays Tiered Savings
To earn a $200 bonus, new customers can open a savings account; deposit $30,000 or more within 30 days; and maintain at least that balance for 120 consecutive days. The bonus will be credited to your account within 60 days of meeting these requirements. Offer ends Mar. 31, 2026. Terms apply.
Barclays Tiered Savings rewards savers with a tiered APY structure, offering higher rates as your balance grows. No monthly fees and no minimum balance to open mean it's accessible to everyone, while unlimited transfers and withdrawals let you manage your savings your way. And now, you can take advantage of a special offer $200 bonus on top of your savings growth when you open a new account and deposit $30,000 or more. Offer ends Mar. 31, 2026. Terms apply.
Why we like it: Barclays has long been a major player in the online savings space, and its Barclays Tiered Savings account has a very strong APY. The account is online-only, which keeps overhead low and rates high. No monthly maintenance fees and no minimum balance requirement to earn interest make it accessible no matter how big (or small) your refund is.
Who it's best for: Savers who want a no-fuss, high-rate account from a well-established bank. If you're sitting on an extremely large balance, Barclays is a top choice.
Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier
Western Alliance Bank offers a higher APY than most high-yield savings accounts. Plus, it's FDIC insured; therefore, deposits are perfectly safe up to applicable legal limits. The main drawback is that accounts don't have many features. For example, you can only deposit and withdraw funds via ACH transfer to/from an external bank account. This account is solid for those who want a sky-high APY, but don't mind a bare-bones banking experience.
The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of January 8, 2026 and subject to change at the Bank’s discretion. Refer to product’s website for latest APY rate. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY.
Accurate as of the time of publication. The national average rate referenced is from the FDIC’s published National Rates and Rate Caps for Savings deposit products, accurate as of March 16, 2026. See the FDIC website for more information.
Why we like it: Western Alliance Bank may not be a household name, but its Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier account is quietly one of the best deals out there. The APY outpaces most of the competition -- and you don't need to jump through hoops like setting up direct deposit to get it. FDIC insured and straightforward, it's the kind of account that just does what it's supposed to do.
Who it's best for: Rate-chasers who want a strong yield without conditions. If you're depositing a lump sum refund and don't want your rate to depend on account behavior, this is your pick.
At Motley Fool Money, we rate savings accounts on a five-star scale, shown in tenths of a point to highlight even small differences between products. Accounts are evaluated across four main criteria:
Scores may be adjusted to reward limited-time high rates or penalize accounts with excessive fees. Our goal is to highlight accounts that are competitive, easy to use, and backed by trusted institutions. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates bank accounts.
At Motley Fool Money, we rate savings accounts on a five-star scale, shown in tenths of a point to highlight even small differences between products. Accounts are evaluated across four main criteria:
Scores may be adjusted to reward limited-time high rates or penalize accounts with excessive fees. Our goal is to highlight accounts that are competitive, easy to use, and backed by trusted institutions. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates bank accounts.
It's worth taking a few minutes to think about what matters most to you before opening a savings account. I recommend thinking through these first:
Whatever you choose, just make sure it's FDIC insured and charges no monthly fees. Those two things alone will put you ahead of most people.
For a full list of our top account recs, browse the top high-yield savings accounts for 2026 here.
It really depends on the APY the account offers, and how long you leave the money in there. At 4.00% APY, $10,000 would earn around $400 over the course of a year. At 3.00% APY you're looking at roughly $300. That's miles ahead of traditional savings and checking accounts from big banks, which typically offer rates in the 0.01% range (you'd earn just $1 in interest).
Rates change constantly, that's why we rank and monitor the top accounts to show the most competitive options. That said, the highest APY account might not be the best choice for you personally -- some accounts require direct deposit, minimum balances, or other conditions to unlock their top rate.
Yes -- interest earned in a savings account is considered taxable income by the IRS. If you earn $10 or more in interest, your bank will send you a 1099-INT form to report it at tax time. The upside: it's still far better to earn $100 in interest and owe a little tax vs. earning nothing at all.
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool recommends Barclays Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.