Openbank High Yield Savings Review (2026): A Top Rate, Backed by Santander

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Openbank High Yield Savings offers a 3.80% APY, one of the highest savings rates you'll find with an account that has no monthly fees. This online bank is backed by Santander Bank, N.A., one of the world's largest banks.
Here's the short version of the upsides: a very competitive APY, no monthly fees, and FDIC insurance. The catch is a $500 minimum to open and online-only service with no branches or ATMs.
If you can reach the minimum and you're happy banking from an app, it's an easy account to like. Here's our full, honest review.
Openbank High Yield Savings
The Openbank High Yield Savings account could be right for you if you're a digital native and comfortable managing your account 100% online. This account sacrifices some of Santander's extra features in favor of offering you an extremely high rate with low fees. It's a good deal, if it meets your needs.
Openbank disclosure:
*Interest Rates and Annual Percentage Yields (APYs) are accurate as of 12:01 AM ET . The products and rates we offer may vary between locations, are available in select markets only, and are subject to change without notice. Rate for this product will be based on the residential ZIP code entered when account is opened within online application process. This is a variable-rate account and the rate applicable may change at our discretion any time without notice. A minimum deposit of $500 is required to open a Openbank High Yield Savings account. Personal accounts only.
Openbank is a division of Santander Bank, N.A. Member FDIC. There is a maximum of $250,000 of deposit insurance from the FDIC per depositor for each category of account ownership. Visit FDIC.gov for details. Deposits at Santander Bank, N.A., and Openbank are combined for the purposes of calculating FDIC insurance limits (FDIC Cert #29950) and are not separately insured.
Openbank Customer Service Phone Support is available to help Monday-Saturday, 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM ET or visit www.openbank.us/help.
At Motley Fool Money, we rate savings accounts on a five-star scale, shown in tenths of a point to highlight even small differences between products. Accounts are evaluated across four main criteria:
Scores may be adjusted to reward limited-time high rates or penalize accounts with excessive fees. Our goal is to highlight accounts that are competitive, easy to use, and backed by trusted institutions. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates bank accounts.
At Motley Fool Money, we rate savings accounts on a five-star scale, shown in tenths of a point to highlight even small differences between products. Accounts are evaluated across four main criteria:
Scores may be adjusted to reward limited-time high rates or penalize accounts with excessive fees. Our goal is to highlight accounts that are competitive, easy to use, and backed by trusted institutions. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates bank accounts.
You won't get any bells and whistles with the Openbank High Yield Savings account. It's pretty much purpose-built for earning a high APY on your cash, and that's it.
Here's a quick overview of the main features:
|APY
|3.80%
|Minimum to open
|$500
|Monthly fees
|$0
|Other fees
|None
|ATM access
|None -- online only
|Products offered
|High-yield savings only
|Mobile app
|iOS and Android
|FDIC insured
|Yes, through Santander Bank, N.A.
|Customer support
|Openbank Customer Service Phone Support is available to help Monday–Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET or visit www.openbank.us/help.
Openbank is still new in the U.S., but it's growing fast. Right now, only its savings account is offered here -- but Santander Bank, N.A. has hinted more products are on the way.
Yes, Openbank is a legit bank, and your money is federally insured. Openbank is a division of Santander Bank, N.A., a Member FDIC bank, so deposits are insured up to $250,000 per depositor.
Santander Bank, N.A. is a Spanish banking giant that serves roughly 171 million customers worldwide -- one of the largest banks on the planet. It's just not a household name in the U.S. (yet). Santander Bank, N.A. launched Openbank across the U.S. in December 2024 as its national digital bank. So while "Openbank" may be unfamiliar, it runs on the infrastructure of a company that's been in global banking for decades.
Openbank High Yield Savings fits savers who want a high rate and not much else. If you've got at least $500 to park and don't have plans to touch it anytime soon, you'll earn a 3.80% APY.
Since it's an online-only account, you've got to be comfortable with digital banking. There's no ATM access or physical branches to walk into. But that's not a huge deal with savings accounts, because most money sits there untouched.
The Openbank High Yield Savings account's APY sits near the top of the online-bank pack right now. It runs far above the FDIC's national savings average (0.38%), or the pennies most brick-and-mortar banks still pay.
Here's a glance at a few of today's top high-yield accounts to show how it stacks up.
Make sure you're getting the best account for you by comparing savings rates and promotions. Here are some of our favorite high-yield savings accounts to consider.
|Account
|APY
|Bonus
|Next Steps
|
4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
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up to 3.80%Rate info Earn up to 3.80% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.10% APY as of 5/28/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
Min. to earn: $0
|
Earn $50 or $400 and +0.70% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply.
Earn up to 3.80% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.10% APY as of 5/28/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
|
4.70/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
|
4.15%Rate info Earn a guaranteed 4.15% APY for 90 days. After that, your savings keep growing at a competitive standard rate — currently 3.97% APY (subject to change). No minimum account balance required. Deposit or withdraw at any time with no additional fees. See product terms for complete details.
Min. to earn: $1
|
Earn up to $1,200 when you sign up and fund your account using code SUMMER26.¹
|
4.70/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
|
4.00% APY with $250+ in monthly depositsRate info *LevelUp Rate of 4.00% APY applied to full balance with $250+ in deposits in Evaluation Period. Otherwise, accounts earn Standard Rate of 3.00% APY. LevelUp Rate applies to first two statement cycles. Rates variable & subject to change at any time. See terms: https://www.happen.com/legal/deposits/levelup-savings-t-and-cs
Min. to earn:
|
N/A
¹New customers only. Earn a cash bonus (the "Base Bonus") when you deposit and maintain funds with partner banks on the Raisin platform. Customers will receive a Base Bonus of $50 for depositing between $10,000 and $24,999; $125 for depositing between $25,000 and $49,999; $250 for depositing between $50,000 and $99,999; $500 for depositing between $100,000 and $199,999; and $1,000 for depositing $200,000 or more.
Customers may earn an additional bonus by setting up a recurring deposit within 14 days of their initial deposit (the “Recurring Deposit Bonus”). To qualify, the recurring deposit must be established within 14 days of the initial deposit date and it must execute at least two (2) times within 90-days of the initial deposit. Recurring Deposit Bonus eligibility is determined by your Base Bonus tier:
Customers are eligible to earn the Recurring Deposit Bonus associated with their Base Bonus tier or any lower Recurring Deposit Bonus tier. For example, a customer with an initial deposit of $200,000 (qualifying for the highest Base Bonus tier) whose aggregate recurring deposits total $500, is eligible for the lower tier and will receive the $50 Recurring Deposit Bonus. However, setting up a recurring deposit greater than your Base Bonus tier's required threshold will not qualify you for a higher Recurring Deposit Bonus.
The Recurring Deposit Bonus is paid in addition to the Base Bonus. To qualify for the Base Bonus and Recurring Deposit Bonus, your first deposit must be initiated between June 1, 2026, and August 31, 2026, by 11:59 PM ET, and the promo code SUMMER26 must be entered at the time of sign-up. Only funds deposited within 14 days of the initial deposit date and maintained with partner banks on the Raisin platform for 90 days will be eligible for the Base Bonus. Bonus cash will be credited directly to your Cash Account within 30 days of meeting all qualifying terms. This offer is available to new customers only and may not be combined with any other bonus offers. Raisin may modify or end this offer at any time and may withhold or revoke bonuses in cases of fraud, abuse, or violation of these terms or Raisin’s Terms of Service.
The biggest trade-off with Openbank High Yield Savings is the $500 minimum to open an account. Plenty of top online savings accounts let you open with $0, so this account asks more upfront than its rivals.
Once you're in, though, there's little to nitpick. It has no monthly maintenance fee, no transaction fees, and no withdrawal limits.
Access is another limitation. Openbank has no branches, no ATM card, and no cash deposits. The mobile app doesn't even allow for depositing checks.
Currently, the account does accept incoming wire transfers. But it doesn't allow for outgoing wire transfers. When you fund your account by ACH transfer, the cash can take up to four business days to free up. The upside: interest starts accruing the day your money lands, not the day it clears.
Opening an Openbank High Yield Savings account takes about five minutes online. You'll enter your ZIP code to confirm eligibility, share basic personal details and your Social Security number, and fund the account with at least $500 from a linked bank.
The app adds device-based security, so your face or fingerprint unlocks access.
Both our internal and independent experts rated the Openbank High Yield Savings bank highly. It offers a top-tier APY and FDIC insurance, and it's backed by a huge global bank.
This won't be your all-in-one account, and the $500 minimum stings for savers just starting out. But if you've got the opening deposit and you just want your savings to work harder, it's a genuinely solid place to keep your cash.
Click here to open an Openbank High Yield Savings account today.
No. As of mid-2026, Openbank offers a high-yield savings account only. There's no CD, checking, or money market option in the U.S. right now.
Openbank compounds interest monthly and credits it to your account monthly. Your balance earns interest from the day it's deposited, and the interest you earn starts compounding right away.
You withdraw funds by transferring to a linked external bank account through the app or website. Openbank has no ATM card or branches, so there's no way to take out cash directly. Transfers to another bank typically take a few business days.
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