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Openbank High Yield Savings Review (2026): A Top Rate, Backed by Santander

Published Aug. 18, 2026
Joel O'Leary
Author: Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary
Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.

See Full Bio

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation. APY = Annual Percentage Yield.

Openbank High Yield Savings offers a 3.80% APY, one of the highest savings rates you'll find with an account that has no monthly fees. This online bank is backed by Santander Bank, N.A., one of the world's largest banks.

Here's the short version of the upsides: a very competitive APY, no monthly fees, and FDIC insurance. The catch is a $500 minimum to open and online-only service with no branches or ATMs.

If you can reach the minimum and you're happy banking from an app, it's an easy account to like. Here's our full, honest review.

  • Our team of experts assessed 100+ banking institutions
  • We evaluate all banking institutions across the same 4 key criteria: annual percentage yield (APY), brand reputation, fees and minimum requirements, and additional perks
  • Our bank ratings are never influenced by our advertising partners
  • We strictly feature products that offer federal insurance and high customer satisfaction, keeping our recommendations unbiased
Openbank High Yield Savings
Open Account for Openbank High Yield Savings

On Santander Bank's Secure Website.

Member FDIC.

Rates as of

Openbank High Yield Savings

Open Account for Openbank High Yield Savings

On Santander Bank's Secure Website.

Member FDIC.
4.60/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.60/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Open Account for Openbank High Yield Savings

On Santander Bank's Secure Website.

APY
3.80%
Min. To Earn APY
$500
  • Competitive APY
  • No monthly account fee
  • FDIC insured
  • No branch access; online only

The Openbank High Yield Savings account could be right for you if you're a digital native and comfortable managing your account 100% online. This account sacrifices some of Santander's extra features in favor of offering you an extremely high rate with low fees. It's a good deal, if it meets your needs.

Openbank disclosure:
*Interest Rates and Annual Percentage Yields (APYs) are accurate as of 12:01 AM ET . The products and rates we offer may vary between locations, are available in select markets only, and are subject to change without notice. Rate for this product will be based on the residential ZIP code entered when account is opened within online application process. This is a variable-rate account and the rate applicable may change at our discretion any time without notice. A minimum deposit of $500 is required to open a Openbank High Yield Savings account. Personal accounts only.

Openbank is a division of Santander Bank, N.A. Member FDIC. There is a maximum of $250,000 of deposit insurance from the FDIC per depositor for each category of account ownership. Visit FDIC.gov for details. Deposits at Santander Bank, N.A., and Openbank are combined for the purposes of calculating FDIC insurance limits (FDIC Cert #29950) and are not separately insured.

Openbank Customer Service Phone Support is available to help Monday-Saturday, 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM ET or visit www.openbank.us/help.

Read Full Review

At Motley Fool Money, we rate savings accounts on a five-star scale, shown in tenths of a point to highlight even small differences between products. Accounts are evaluated across four main criteria:

  • APY
  • Brand and reputation
  • Fees and minimum requirements
  • Accessibility and features

Scores may be adjusted to reward limited-time high rates or penalize accounts with excessive fees. Our goal is to highlight accounts that are competitive, easy to use, and backed by trusted institutions. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates bank accounts.

At Motley Fool Money, we rate savings accounts on a five-star scale, shown in tenths of a point to highlight even small differences between products. Accounts are evaluated across four main criteria:

  • APY
  • Brand and reputation
  • Fees and minimum requirements
  • Accessibility and features

Scores may be adjusted to reward limited-time high rates or penalize accounts with excessive fees. Our goal is to highlight accounts that are competitive, easy to use, and backed by trusted institutions. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates bank accounts.

Openbank High Yield Savings at a glance

You won't get any bells and whistles with the Openbank High Yield Savings account. It's pretty much purpose-built for earning a high APY on your cash, and that's it.

Here's a quick overview of the main features:

APY 3.80%
Minimum to open $500
Monthly fees $0
Other fees None
ATM access None -- online only
Products offered High-yield savings only
Mobile app iOS and Android
FDIC insured Yes, through Santander Bank, N.A.
Customer support Openbank Customer Service Phone Support is available to help Monday–Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET or visit www.openbank.us/help.
Data source: Openbank.

Openbank is still new in the U.S., but it's growing fast. Right now, only its savings account is offered here -- but Santander Bank, N.A. has hinted more products are on the way.

Is Openbank legit and safe?

Yes, Openbank is a legit bank, and your money is federally insured. Openbank is a division of Santander Bank, N.A., a Member FDIC bank, so deposits are insured up to $250,000 per depositor.

Santander Bank, N.A. is a Spanish banking giant that serves roughly 171 million customers worldwide -- one of the largest banks on the planet. It's just not a household name in the U.S. (yet). Santander Bank, N.A. launched Openbank across the U.S. in December 2024 as its national digital bank. So while "Openbank" may be unfamiliar, it runs on the infrastructure of a company that's been in global banking for decades.

Who Openbank High Yield Savings is best for

Openbank High Yield Savings fits savers who want a high rate and not much else. If you've got at least $500 to park and don't have plans to touch it anytime soon, you'll earn a 3.80% APY.

Since it's an online-only account, you've got to be comfortable with digital banking. There's no ATM access or physical branches to walk into. But that's not a huge deal with savings accounts, because most money sits there untouched.

  • Best for: Digital-first savers chasing a top rate on an emergency fund or cash savings, who won't miss branch access.
  • Skip if: You have less than $500, you need ATMs or in-person access, or you'd rather keep savings under the same roof as checking.

How Openbank's rate compares

The Openbank High Yield Savings account's APY sits near the top of the online-bank pack right now. It runs far above the FDIC's national savings average (0.38%), or the pennies most brick-and-mortar banks still pay.

Here's a glance at a few of today's top high-yield accounts to show how it stacks up.

Compare savings rates

Make sure you're getting the best account for you by comparing savings rates and promotions. Here are some of our favorite high-yield savings accounts to consider.

Account APY Bonus Next Steps
up to 3.80%
Rate info Circle with letter I in it. Earn up to 3.80% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.10% APY as of 5/28/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
Min. to earn: $0
Earn $50 or $400 and +0.70% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply. Circle with letter I in it.

Earn up to 3.80% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.10% APY as of 5/28/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
4.15%
Rate info Circle with letter I in it. Earn a guaranteed 4.15% APY for 90 days. After that, your savings keep growing at a competitive standard rate — currently 3.97% APY (subject to change). No minimum account balance required. Deposit or withdraw at any time with no additional fees. See product terms for complete details.
Min. to earn: $1
Earn up to $1,200 when you sign up and fund your account using code SUMMER26.¹
4.00% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits
Rate info Circle with letter I in it. *LevelUp Rate of 4.00% APY applied to full balance with $250+ in deposits in Evaluation Period. Otherwise, accounts earn Standard Rate of 3.00% APY. LevelUp Rate applies to first two statement cycles. Rates variable & subject to change at any time. See terms: https://www.happen.com/legal/deposits/levelup-savings-t-and-cs
Min. to earn:
N/A
Open Account for Happen Bank LevelUp Savings

On Happen Bank's Secure Website.

Disclaimers

https://www.happen.com/legal/deposits/levelup-savings-t-and-cs

¹New customers only. Earn a cash bonus (the "Base Bonus") when you deposit and maintain funds with partner banks on the Raisin platform. Customers will receive a Base Bonus of $50 for depositing between $10,000 and $24,999; $125 for depositing between $25,000 and $49,999; $250 for depositing between $50,000 and $99,999; $500 for depositing between $100,000 and $199,999; and $1,000 for depositing $200,000 or more.

Customers may earn an additional bonus by setting up a recurring deposit within 14 days of their initial deposit (the “Recurring Deposit Bonus”). To qualify, the recurring deposit must be established within 14 days of the initial deposit date and it must execute at least two (2) times within 90-days of the initial deposit. Recurring Deposit Bonus eligibility is determined by your Base Bonus tier:

  • Customers depositing between $10,000–$24,999 with aggregate recurring deposits of $100 or greater receive a $10 bonus
  • Customers depositing between $25,000–$49,999 with aggregate recurring deposits of $250 or greater receive a $25 bonus
  • Customers depositing between $50,000–$99,999 with aggregate recurring deposits of $500 or greater receive a $50 bonus
  • Customers depositing between $100,000–$199,999 with aggregate recurring deposits of $1,000 or greater receive a $100 bonus
  • Customers depositing between $200,000+ with aggregate recurring deposits of $2,000 or greater receive a $200 bonus

Customers are eligible to earn the Recurring Deposit Bonus associated with their Base Bonus tier or any lower Recurring Deposit Bonus tier. For example, a customer with an initial deposit of $200,000 (qualifying for the highest Base Bonus tier) whose aggregate recurring deposits total $500, is eligible for the lower tier and will receive the $50 Recurring Deposit Bonus. However, setting up a recurring deposit greater than your Base Bonus tier's required threshold will not qualify you for a higher Recurring Deposit Bonus.

The Recurring Deposit Bonus is paid in addition to the Base Bonus. To qualify for the Base Bonus and Recurring Deposit Bonus, your first deposit must be initiated between June 1, 2026, and August 31, 2026, by 11:59 PM ET, and the promo code SUMMER26 must be entered at the time of sign-up. Only funds deposited within 14 days of the initial deposit date and maintained with partner banks on the Raisin platform for 90 days will be eligible for the Base Bonus. Bonus cash will be credited directly to your Cash Account within 30 days of meeting all qualifying terms. This offer is available to new customers only and may not be combined with any other bonus offers. Raisin may modify or end this offer at any time and may withhold or revoke bonuses in cases of fraud, abuse, or violation of these terms or Raisin’s Terms of Service.

The fine print: minimums, fees, and access

The biggest trade-off with Openbank High Yield Savings is the $500 minimum to open an account. Plenty of top online savings accounts let you open with $0, so this account asks more upfront than its rivals.

Once you're in, though, there's little to nitpick. It has no monthly maintenance fee, no transaction fees, and no withdrawal limits.

Access is another limitation. Openbank has no branches, no ATM card, and no cash deposits. The mobile app doesn't even allow for depositing checks.

Currently, the account does accept incoming wire transfers. But it doesn't allow for outgoing wire transfers. When you fund your account by ACH transfer, the cash can take up to four business days to free up. The upside: interest starts accruing the day your money lands, not the day it clears.

How to open an Openbank High Yield Savings account

Opening an Openbank High Yield Savings account takes about five minutes online. You'll enter your ZIP code to confirm eligibility, share basic personal details and your Social Security number, and fund the account with at least $500 from a linked bank.

The app adds device-based security, so your face or fingerprint unlocks access.

Our verdict on Openbank High Yield Savings

Both our internal and independent experts rated the Openbank High Yield Savings bank highly. It offers a top-tier APY and FDIC insurance, and it's backed by a huge global bank.

This won't be your all-in-one account, and the $500 minimum stings for savers just starting out. But if you've got the opening deposit and you just want your savings to work harder, it's a genuinely solid place to keep your cash.

Click here to open an Openbank High Yield Savings account today.

FAQs

  • No. As of mid-2026, Openbank offers a high-yield savings account only. There's no CD, checking, or money market option in the U.S. right now.

  • Openbank compounds interest monthly and credits it to your account monthly. Your balance earns interest from the day it's deposited, and the interest you earn starts compounding right away.

  • You withdraw funds by transferring to a linked external bank account through the app or website. Openbank has no ATM card or branches, so there's no way to take out cash directly. Transfers to another bank typically take a few business days.