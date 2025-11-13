2026 Contribution Limits Are Here: How Much You Can Save in Your 401(k) and IRA

If you love fresh savings news as much as I do, today's announcement is a good one.

The IRS just confirmed higher contribution limits for 401(k)s, IRAs, and other retirement plans in 2026.

Whether you're maxing out your plan every year or just getting started, these new limits matter. Here are the details everyone with a 401(k) and IRA need to know.

401(k) limit increases to $24,500

For 2026, employees can now contribute up to $24,500 to their 401(k), 403(b), or most 457 plans. This is up $1,000 from 2025.

That means you can funnel an extra grand of tax-advantaged money into your future starting Jan. 1, 2026.

If you're age 50 or older, the catch-up contribution limit also rises, jumping from $7,500 to $8,000.

And for those ages 60-63 who qualify for the special "super catch-up" under the SECURE 2.0 Act, the cap remains at $11,250.

Here's an overview of the changes from this year to next: