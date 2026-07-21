3 Best Brokers for Investing in the S&P 500

I have over $1 million invested in index funds, and the S&P 500 is the heart of it. It's how I've built most of my wealth, and it's where I'd recommend almost any new investor start first. For buying the S&P 500, my three favorite brokers are Fidelity, Charles Schwab, and SoFi®.

All three charge no commissions and no monthly fees, and each gives you a cheap way to own index funds. The S&P 500's long-run average return is 9.98% a year since 1928, including dividends, according to Motley Fool Money research. That kind of track record makes it easy to stay invested.

Here are my top broker picks for S&P 500 investing in July 2026.

1. Fidelity: a huge lineup of low-cost index funds

Fidelity is my top pick for S&P 500 investing, and it's one of two brokers I've used for over a decade. Its Fidelity 500 Index Fund tracks the S&P 500 for a 0.015% expense ratio. That's about $1.50 a year for every $10,000 you invest. Fidelity charges no commissions on stocks and ETFs, and there's no account minimum.

Why I like it: Fidelity has a massive range of account types to choose from, so it can grow with you over time. When I first started I just had 401(k) with Fidelity -- but that's grown to Roth and traditional IRAs, brokerage accounts, and even custodial investment accounts for my kids. Fidelity is a low-cost broker that fits almost any investor stage of life. The app and website are clean, and help is easy to reach.

Who it's best for: Fidelity is best for investors who want the widest range of cheap index funds in one place. It fits brand-new investors and lifelong buy-and-hold investors equally well. If you plan to own an S&P 500 fund for decades, this is my long-time home base.