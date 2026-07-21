3 Best Brokers for Investing in the S&P 500
I have over $1 million invested in index funds, and the S&P 500 is the heart of it. It's how I've built most of my wealth, and it's where I'd recommend almost any new investor start first. For buying the S&P 500, my three favorite brokers are Fidelity, Charles Schwab, and SoFi®.
All three charge no commissions and no monthly fees, and each gives you a cheap way to own index funds. The S&P 500's long-run average return is 9.98% a year since 1928, including dividends, according to Motley Fool Money research. That kind of track record makes it easy to stay invested.
Here are my top broker picks for S&P 500 investing in July 2026.
1. Fidelity: a huge lineup of low-cost index funds
Fidelity is my top pick for S&P 500 investing, and it's one of two brokers I've used for over a decade. Its Fidelity 500 Index Fund tracks the S&P 500 for a 0.015% expense ratio. That's about $1.50 a year for every $10,000 you invest. Fidelity charges no commissions on stocks and ETFs, and there's no account minimum.
Why I like it: Fidelity has a massive range of account types to choose from, so it can grow with you over time. When I first started I just had 401(k) with Fidelity -- but that's grown to Roth and traditional IRAs, brokerage accounts, and even custodial investment accounts for my kids. Fidelity is a low-cost broker that fits almost any investor stage of life. The app and website are clean, and help is easy to reach.
Who it's best for: Fidelity is best for investors who want the widest range of cheap index funds in one place. It fits brand-new investors and lifelong buy-and-hold investors equally well. If you plan to own an S&P 500 fund for decades, this is my long-time home base.
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Fidelity makes investing easy with $0 commission trades, powerful tools, and 24/7 support. Trade stocks, ETFs, options, and even crypto -- all in one place. Get expert insights, automate your investing, and potentially earn more on uninvested cash.
$0 commission for online U.S. stock and ETFs*. No account fees****.
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2. Charles Schwab: S&P 500 investing with strong research
Charles Schwab is the other broker I use personally, and it's a great home for index investors. The Schwab S&P 500 Index Fund tracks the index for a 0.02% expense ratio, or about $2 a year per $10,000 balance. Schwab charges no commissions on stocks and ETFs and has no account minimum.
Why I like it: Schwab has some of the best research and tools in the business. It acquired TD Ameritrade a few years ago, and continues to grow its tools for investors who want a little more hands-on experience. Schwab also runs new-account promotions worth a look before you sign up.
Who it's best for: Charles Schwab is best for investors who want low costs plus deeper research and planning tools. It suits people who like to dig into their investments, not just set and forget.
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Charles Schwab pioneered the low-cost brokerage model decades ago, and that legacy continues with its lineup of no-commission-fee offerings. The robust lineup of account types, investment vehicles, and high quality app round out the stacked feature set.
$0 stock, ETF, and Schwab Mutual Fund OneSource® trades. No fees to buy fractional shares.
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3. SoFi®: an approachable way for beginners to start
SoFi® is my pick for brand-new investors who want a modern, intuitive app. You can buy S&P 500 ETFs like VOO at no commission cost, and fractional shares let you start with just $5. SoFi® has no account minimum and no trading commissions on stocks and ETFs. Terms apply.
Why I like it: SoFi® has an extremely intuitive and user-friendly app -- which is perfect for beginners. This removes any intimidation from investing or getting confused over the basics. SoFi® is also committed to offering low-cost investing, with minimal fees for users. If I were starting from scratch today, SoFi® is probably where I'd go for the cleaner app and modern feel.
Who it's best for: SoFi® is a strong fit for beginners who want a friendly app and don't need advanced tools. It fits people starting small, automating contributions, and keeping things simple. For owning the S&P 500 it does the job well.
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This brokerage is a clear standout for its well-rated mobile app and also has unique investment offerings like IPOs, options, and fractional shares.
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Get up to $1,000 in stock when you fund a new account.
On SoFi Active Investing's Secure Website.
How to start investing in the S&P 500
Getting started is easier than you'd think. The hardest part is just opening an account (which actually isn't that hard at all). Once it's open, transfer in a small amount of money and buy a fund that tracks the S&P 500. That's really all it takes.
From there, growing wealth over time takes consistent contributions. My best recommendation is to automate your investments by transferring in a little bit each and every month. Only invest money you already have, and let the index do the heavy lifting over time.
I've kept my own investing boring for years, and boring has worked. If you want to compare a few more options first, take a look at our roundup of the best online stock brokers. The hardest part is just starting, so open that account today.
FAQs
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Some brokers let you invest in index funds with as little as $5. Brokers like SoFi® offer fractional shares, so you don't need the full price of a share or fund. Fidelity and Schwab index funds also have no minimum.
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Both are excellent, and the difference is small. Fidelity's S&P 500 fund charges a slightly lower expense ratio, while Schwab offers deeper research tools. For most investors, either one works. I've used both for over a decade.
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Yes, you need a broker or investment account to buy an S&P 500 fund. A brokerage account, IRA, or 401(k) all work. You can open a free brokerage account online in minutes.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCharles Schwab is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Charles Schwab and recommends the following options: short September 2026 $95 calls on Charles Schwab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
Fidelity disclosure
Investing involves risk, including risk of loss
* - $0.00 commission applies to online U.S. equity trades and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in a Fidelity retail account only for Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC retail clients. Sell orders are subject to an activity assessment fee (historically from $0.01 to $0.03 per $1,000 of principal). Other exclusions and conditions may apply. A limited number of ETFs are subject to a transaction-based service fee of $100. See full list at Fidelity.com/commissions. Employee equity compensation transactions and accounts managed by advisors or intermediaries through Fidelity Institutional® are subject to different commission schedules.
**Fidelity Crypto® is offered by Fidelity Digital Assets®. Investing involves risk, including risk of total loss. Crypto as an asset class is highly volatile, can become illiquid at any time, and is for investors with a high risk tolerance. Crypto may also be more susceptible to market manipulation than securities. Crypto is not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or the Securities Investor Protection Corporation. Investors in crypto do not benefit from the same regulatory protections applicable to registered securities. Fidelity Crypto® accounts and custody and trading of crypto in such accounts are provided by Fidelity Digital Asset Services, LLC, which is chartered as a limited purpose trust company by the New York State Department of Financial Services to engage in virtual currency business (NMLS ID 1773897). Brokerage services in support of securities trading are provided by Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC (“FBS”), and related custody services are provided by National Financial Services LLC (“NFS”), each a registered broker-dealer and member NYSE and SIPC. Neither FBS nor NFS offer crypto as a direct investment nor provide trading or custody services for such assets. Fidelity Crypto and Fidelity Digital Assets are registered service marks of FMR LLC.
***Options trading entails significant risk and is not appropriate for all investors. Certain complex options strategies carry additional risk. Before trading options, please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options. Supporting documentation for any claims, if applicable, will be furnished upon request.
****Zero account minimums and zero account fees apply to retail brokerage accounts only. Expenses charged by investments (e.g., funds, managed accounts, and certain HSAs) and commissions, interest charges, or other expenses for transactions may still apply. See Fidelity.com/commissions for further details.