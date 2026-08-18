30-Year T Bonds Jumped to 5.3%. Here's How to Buy Them Now

If you've been waiting for boring-but-beautiful yields to come back, this is your moment. The 30-year Treasury yield just pushed past 5.3% -- its highest level since 2007.

That means you can lock in a rate near 5.3% from the U.S. government, fixed for three full decades.

And buying T bonds is easier than you might think. Many brokerages let you buy them through your regular investing accounts.

Why 30-year yields just spiked

The jump comes down to one thing: the government has a lot more bonds to sell. The federal deficit hit $432 billion in July alone -- the biggest monthly shortfall since 2021, according to the U.S. Treasury.

To cover that gap, the Treasury floods the market with new bonds. And when there's that much supply, buyers demand higher yields. Sticky inflation and softer overseas appetite for U.S. bonds added fuel to the fire.

The takeaway: Long-term Treasury rates this high haven't been on the table in nearly two decades.

A brokerage is the easiest way to invest in T bonds

The simplest way to buy a 30-year Treasury is right inside a brokerage account you already have. I keep mine at Fidelity, which earned our Best Stock Broker Overall award for 2026.

The big perk is having it all in one place; your bonds sit right next to your stocks and funds. You get to see your full portfolio at a glance, and you can sell before maturity if your plans change. Minimums usually run around $1,000 per bond, which is very doable for most long-term investors.

You can open a Fidelity account in minutes, and start buying Treasuries with no fee, either at auction or on the secondary market.