30-Year T Bonds Jumped to 5.3%. Here's How to Buy Them Now
If you've been waiting for boring-but-beautiful yields to come back, this is your moment. The 30-year Treasury yield just pushed past 5.3% -- its highest level since 2007.
That means you can lock in a rate near 5.3% from the U.S. government, fixed for three full decades.
And buying T bonds is easier than you might think. Many brokerages let you buy them through your regular investing accounts.
Why 30-year yields just spiked
The jump comes down to one thing: the government has a lot more bonds to sell. The federal deficit hit $432 billion in July alone -- the biggest monthly shortfall since 2021, according to the U.S. Treasury.
To cover that gap, the Treasury floods the market with new bonds. And when there's that much supply, buyers demand higher yields. Sticky inflation and softer overseas appetite for U.S. bonds added fuel to the fire.
The takeaway: Long-term Treasury rates this high haven't been on the table in nearly two decades.
A brokerage is the easiest way to invest in T bonds
The simplest way to buy a 30-year Treasury is right inside a brokerage account you already have. I keep mine at Fidelity, which earned our Best Stock Broker Overall award for 2026.
The big perk is having it all in one place; your bonds sit right next to your stocks and funds. You get to see your full portfolio at a glance, and you can sell before maturity if your plans change. Minimums usually run around $1,000 per bond, which is very doable for most long-term investors.
You can open a Fidelity account in minutes, and start buying Treasuries with no fee, either at auction or on the secondary market.
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TreasuryDirect skips the middleman
TreasuryDirect.gov lets you buy straight from the government, with no broker involved.
You'll place a noncompetitive bid, which just means you accept the going rate at auction. The minimum is only $100, and the Treasury auctions 30-year bonds about once a month.
I'll be honest, though -- this website doesn't have the sleekest interface. And there's a catch: You have to hold for at least 45 days, and you can't sell on the site. You'd need to move the bond to a broker first to sell.
For most people, that extra friction isn't worth the few dollars saved. Thirty years is a long time.
Lock in the 30-year rate while it lasts
Rates move every day, so the exact yield you lock in depends on when you buy and where the auction lands. Still, a government-backed rate above 5%, fixed for 30 years, is a rare opportunity.
If a slice of steady, dependable income fits your plan, then a brokerage account is the fastest way in. Set it up once, and you can pounce the next time yields look this good.
Fidelity is my top pick, but you can compare all of today's top stock brokers to see which one fits your investment goals best.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJoel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
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