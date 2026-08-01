4 Best Brokers for Index Funds in August 2026
You can own a piece of every major U.S. company for less than the cost of lunch. That's the magic of index funds, and it's why they anchor my personal portfolio. For buying them in 2026, the top brokers are Fidelity, Charles Schwab, SoFi®, and Vanguard.
Each of these brokers keeps fees low and makes it simple to buy a huge range of index funds. The S&P 500's average annual return since 1928 is about 9.98%, including dividends, according to Motley Fool research. These brokers are the easiest way to grab a share of that.
1. Fidelity: index funds with a 0% expense ratio
Fidelity is my top pick and the broker I'd recommend to people who are just starting out. I manage a stack of accounts with Fidelity, and have been buying index funds for over a decade.
Fidelity has a few ZERO index funds that charge a 0% expense ratio, with no minimum. But even if you want an index fund from a different manager, there are no trading fees or commissions on ETFs.
Fidelity also won Best Stock Broker for ETFs in Motley Fool Money's 2026 awards, so index ETFs are just as easy to buy.
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Fidelity makes investing easy with $0 commission trades, powerful tools, and 24/7 support. Trade stocks, ETFs, options, and even crypto -- all in one place. Get expert insights, automate your investing, and potentially earn more on uninvested cash.
$0 commission for online U.S. stock and ETFs*. No account fees****.
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2. Charles Schwab: built for index funds inside your IRA
Charles Schwab won Best Stock Broker for IRA Investors in Motley Fool Money's 2026 awards. And that's why I mostly recommend people open IRAs on this platform.
My wife keeps her Roth IRA there, along with a regular brokerage account. Schwab has a deep menu of low-cost index funds that cover the total market, the S&P 500, international stocks, and way more.
Schwab also has a few new customer promotions to check out, for both new customers as well as transferring portfolios from other brokers.
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Charles Schwab pioneered the low-cost brokerage model decades ago, and that legacy continues with its lineup of no-commission-fee offerings. The robust lineup of account types, investment vehicles, and high quality app round out the stacked feature set.
$0 stock, ETF, and Schwab Mutual Fund OneSource® trades. No fees to buy fractional shares.
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3. SoFi Active Investing: buying index funds from your cellphone
SoFi Active Investing is a great place to start if you're completely new to investing. SoFi® won Best Stock Broker for Beginners in Motley Fool Money's 2026 awards. It has no monthly account fees, no commissions on trades, and a clean app that can also handle your everyday banking. See terms.
New SoFi® members also get a free 30-minute session with a financial planner, which can help point a first-timer in the right direction.
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This brokerage is a clear standout for its well-rated mobile app and also has unique investment offerings like IPOs, options, and fractional shares.
$0 for stocks, $0 for options contracts
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Get up to $3,000 in stock when you fund a new account.
On SoFi Active Investing's Secure Website.
4. Vanguard: the birthplace of the index fund
Vanguard index funds are arguably the most popular to buy. Founder John Bogle created the first index fund in 1975 and became known as the "father of index funds" before his death in 2019. If you plan to buy Vanguard's own funds, buying them straight from the source is hard to beat.
Personally, I find the interface a touch old-school and clunky. But honestly, if you're a buy-and-hold investor, this barely matters. You won't be inside the portal much once everything is on autopilot.
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Vanguard is one of the best brokerages for passive investors who want to buy low-cost index fund ETFs. It also offers thousands of no-transaction-fee mutual funds, and excellent zero-commission options for buying stocks online, with no account minimums for brokerage accounts. Vanguard tries to keep its costs and expense ratios low so investors (like you) can keep more of your returns.
$0 online; $25 broker-assisted fee for some phone trades of stocks and ETFs from other companies (Less than $1 million)
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My 3 favorite index funds to buy
There are thousands of index funds to choose from. But I've grown a huge portfolio mostly with three main funds. My recommendation to most investors is to keep it as simple as possible.
Here are the three I love:
- VTI (Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF) owns the entire U.S. stock market in one ticker.
- VOO (Vanguard S&P 500 ETF) tracks the 500 largest U.S. companies, the classic core holding.
- VXUS (Vanguard Total International Stock ETF) covers developed and emerging markets outside the U.S.
The majority of my portfolio is spread across these funds. I am a buy-and-hold investor, with 20+ years before I will be thinking about retirement. My strategy is to set-and-forget it, and let compound interest do most of the work.
The best broker is the one that gets you buying index funds this month, not next year. Any of these four will do the job well. Compare your options with our guide to the best stock brokers, then open an account and put your first dollars to work.
FAQs
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Yes, when the companies inside the fund pay dividends, the index fund passes that cash to you, usually each quarter. You can take the money or reinvest it automatically to buy more shares and compound your returns.
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You can start with just a few dollars at most major brokers. Many index ETFs let you buy a single share or even a fractional share, and some index mutual funds have no minimum at all. There's no need to wait until you have thousands saved.
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Yes, you can buy index funds inside a Roth IRA at every broker on this list. A Roth IRA is just the account type, and index funds are the investments you hold in it.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCharles Schwab is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Charles Schwab and recommends the following options: short September 2026 $95 calls on Charles Schwab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
Fidelity disclosure
Investing involves risk, including risk of loss
* - $0.00 commission applies to online U.S. equity trades and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in a Fidelity retail account only for Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC retail clients. Sell orders are subject to an activity assessment fee (historically from $0.01 to $0.03 per $1,000 of principal). Other exclusions and conditions may apply. A limited number of ETFs are subject to a transaction-based service fee of $100. See full list at Fidelity.com/commissions. Employee equity compensation transactions and accounts managed by advisors or intermediaries through Fidelity Institutional® are subject to different commission schedules.
**Fidelity Crypto® is offered by Fidelity Digital Assets®. Investing involves risk, including risk of total loss. Crypto as an asset class is highly volatile, can become illiquid at any time, and is for investors with a high risk tolerance. Crypto may also be more susceptible to market manipulation than securities. Crypto is not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or the Securities Investor Protection Corporation. Investors in crypto do not benefit from the same regulatory protections applicable to registered securities. Fidelity Crypto® accounts and custody and trading of crypto in such accounts are provided by Fidelity Digital Asset Services, LLC, which is chartered as a limited purpose trust company by the New York State Department of Financial Services to engage in virtual currency business (NMLS ID 1773897). Brokerage services in support of securities trading are provided by Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC (“FBS”), and related custody services are provided by National Financial Services LLC (“NFS”), each a registered broker-dealer and member NYSE and SIPC. Neither FBS nor NFS offer crypto as a direct investment nor provide trading or custody services for such assets. Fidelity Crypto and Fidelity Digital Assets are registered service marks of FMR LLC.
***Options trading entails significant risk and is not appropriate for all investors. Certain complex options strategies carry additional risk. Before trading options, please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options. Supporting documentation for any claims, if applicable, will be furnished upon request.
****Zero account minimums and zero account fees apply to retail brokerage accounts only. Expenses charged by investments (e.g., funds, managed accounts, and certain HSAs) and commissions, interest charges, or other expenses for transactions may still apply. See Fidelity.com/commissions for further details.
Vanguard disclosures
Visit vanguard.com to obtain a prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus, for Vanguard and non-Vanguard funds offered through Vanguard Brokerage Services. The prospectus contains investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses, and other information; read and consider carefully before investing.
Commission-free trading of Vanguard ETFs applies to trades placed both online and by phone. All ETFs are subject to management fees and expenses; refer to each ETF's prospectus for more information. Account service fees may also apply. All ETF sales are subject to a securities transaction fee. See the Vanguard Brokerage Services commission and fee schedules for full details.
Vanguard funds not held in a brokerage account are held by The Vanguard Group, Inc., and are not protected by SIPC. Brokerage assets are held by Vanguard Brokerage Services, a division of Vanguard Marketing Corporation, member FINRA and SIPC.
Vanguard Marketing Corporation, Distributor of the Vanguard Funds