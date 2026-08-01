4 Best Brokers for Index Funds in August 2026

You can own a piece of every major U.S. company for less than the cost of lunch. That's the magic of index funds, and it's why they anchor my personal portfolio. For buying them in 2026, the top brokers are Fidelity, Charles Schwab, SoFi®, and Vanguard.

Each of these brokers keeps fees low and makes it simple to buy a huge range of index funds. The S&P 500's average annual return since 1928 is about 9.98%, including dividends, according to Motley Fool research. These brokers are the easiest way to grab a share of that.

1. Fidelity: index funds with a 0% expense ratio

Fidelity is my top pick and the broker I'd recommend to people who are just starting out. I manage a stack of accounts with Fidelity, and have been buying index funds for over a decade.

Fidelity has a few ZERO index funds that charge a 0% expense ratio, with no minimum. But even if you want an index fund from a different manager, there are no trading fees or commissions on ETFs.

Fidelity also won Best Stock Broker for ETFs in Motley Fool Money's 2026 awards, so index ETFs are just as easy to buy.