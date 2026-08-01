4 Best Brokers for Index Funds in August 2026

Published on Aug. 1, 2026

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

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You can own a piece of every major U.S. company for less than the cost of lunch. That's the magic of index funds, and it's why they anchor my personal portfolio. For buying them in 2026, the top brokers are Fidelity, Charles Schwab, SoFi®, and Vanguard.

Each of these brokers keeps fees low and makes it simple to buy a huge range of index funds. The S&P 500's average annual return since 1928 is about 9.98%, including dividends, according to Motley Fool research. These brokers are the easiest way to grab a share of that.

1. Fidelity: index funds with a 0% expense ratio

Fidelity is my top pick and the broker I'd recommend to people who are just starting out. I manage a stack of accounts with Fidelity, and have been buying index funds for over a decade.

Fidelity has a few ZERO index funds that charge a 0% expense ratio, with no minimum. But even if you want an index fund from a different manager, there are no trading fees or commissions on ETFs.

Fidelity also won Best Stock Broker for ETFs in Motley Fool Money's 2026 awards, so index ETFs are just as easy to buy.

Award Icon 2026 Award Winner
Fidelity

Fidelity

Our Rating:

5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Bottom Line

Fidelity makes investing easy with $0 commission trades, powerful tools, and 24/7 support. Trade stocks, ETFs, options, and even crypto -- all in one place. Get expert insights, automate your investing, and potentially earn more on uninvested cash.

Fees:

$0 commission for online U.S. stock and ETFs*. No account fees****.

Account Minimum:

$0****

Learn More for Fidelity

On Fidelity's Secure Website.

2. Charles Schwab: built for index funds inside your IRA

Charles Schwab won Best Stock Broker for IRA Investors in Motley Fool Money's 2026 awards. And that's why I mostly recommend people open IRAs on this platform.

My wife keeps her Roth IRA there, along with a regular brokerage account. Schwab has a deep menu of low-cost index funds that cover the total market, the S&P 500, international stocks, and way more.

Schwab also has a few new customer promotions to check out, for both new customers as well as transferring portfolios from other brokers.

Award Icon 2026 Award Winner
Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab

Our Rating:

4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Bottom Line

Charles Schwab pioneered the low-cost brokerage model decades ago, and that legacy continues with its lineup of no-commission-fee offerings. The robust lineup of account types, investment vehicles, and high quality app round out the stacked feature set.

Fees:

$0 stock, ETF, and Schwab Mutual Fund OneSource® trades. No fees to buy fractional shares.

Account Minimum:

$0

Learn More for Charles Schwab

On Charles Schwab's Secure Website.

3. SoFi Active Investing: buying index funds from your cellphone

SoFi Active Investing is a great place to start if you're completely new to investing. SoFi® won Best Stock Broker for Beginners in Motley Fool Money's 2026 awards. It has no monthly account fees, no commissions on trades, and a clean app that can also handle your everyday banking. See terms.

New SoFi® members also get a free 30-minute session with a financial planner, which can help point a first-timer in the right direction.

Award Icon 2026 Award Winner
SoFi Active Investing

SoFi Active Investing

Our Rating:

4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Bottom Line

This brokerage is a clear standout for its well-rated mobile app and also has unique investment offerings like IPOs, options, and fractional shares.

Fees:

$0 for stocks, $0 for options contracts

Account Minimum:

$0

Get up to $3,000 in stock when you fund a new account.

Circle with letter I in it. Customer must fund their Active Invest account with at least $50 within 45 days of opening the account. Probability of member receiving $3,000 is  0.028%. Percentages for the $3,000 are subject to decrease.
Learn More for SoFi Active Investing

On SoFi Active Investing's Secure Website.

4. Vanguard: the birthplace of the index fund

Vanguard index funds are arguably the most popular to buy. Founder John Bogle created the first index fund in 1975 and became known as the "father of index funds" before his death in 2019. If you plan to buy Vanguard's own funds, buying them straight from the source is hard to beat.

Personally, I find the interface a touch old-school and clunky. But honestly, if you're a buy-and-hold investor, this barely matters. You won't be inside the portal much once everything is on autopilot.

Vanguard

Vanguard

Our Rating:

4.50/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
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Bottom Line

Vanguard is one of the best brokerages for passive investors who want to buy low-cost index fund ETFs. It also offers thousands of no-transaction-fee mutual funds, and excellent zero-commission options for buying stocks online, with no account minimums for brokerage accounts. Vanguard tries to keep its costs and expense ratios low so investors (like you) can keep more of your returns.

Fees:

$0 online; $25 broker-assisted fee for some phone trades of stocks and ETFs from other companies (Less than $1 million)

Account Minimum:

$0

Learn More for Vanguard

On Vanguard's Secure Website.

My 3 favorite index funds to buy

There are thousands of index funds to choose from. But I've grown a huge portfolio mostly with three main funds. My recommendation to most investors is to keep it as simple as possible.

Here are the three I love:

  • VTI (Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF) owns the entire U.S. stock market in one ticker.
  • VOO (Vanguard S&P 500 ETF) tracks the 500 largest U.S. companies, the classic core holding.
  • VXUS (Vanguard Total International Stock ETF) covers developed and emerging markets outside the U.S.

The majority of my portfolio is spread across these funds. I am a buy-and-hold investor, with 20+ years before I will be thinking about retirement. My strategy is to set-and-forget it, and let compound interest do most of the work.

The best broker is the one that gets you buying index funds this month, not next year. Any of these four will do the job well. Compare your options with our guide to the best stock brokers, then open an account and put your first dollars to work.

FAQs

  • Yes, when the companies inside the fund pay dividends, the index fund passes that cash to you, usually each quarter. You can take the money or reinvest it automatically to buy more shares and compound your returns.

  • You can start with just a few dollars at most major brokers. Many index ETFs let you buy a single share or even a fractional share, and some index mutual funds have no minimum at all. There's no need to wait until you have thousands saved.

  • Yes, you can buy index funds inside a Roth IRA at every broker on this list. A Roth IRA is just the account type, and index funds are the investments you hold in it.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.